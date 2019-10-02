Megastar Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (SRNR) has opened to fantastic response in the USA box office in the premiere shows and beaten the collection records of Rangasthalam and Saaho.

The mega family has a massive fan following in the USA and other key international markets. The hype and curiosity surrounding Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy had generated great demand for its overseas theatrical rights. Weekend Cinema acquired its rights for a record sum of Rs 20 crore and booked nearly 1000 screens in various foreign countries in a bid to cash in on the Chiru mania. It also held premieres in some areas.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy had around 1000 premiere show held across the USA alone and tickets were priced at $25. Since it was Tuesday, the Chiranjeevi starrer movie had an advantage of a host of offers on the advance booking of its tickets. The hype helped the film register massive mount of ticket bookings for the preview shows.

The Surender Reddy-directed period movie started on a good note at the USA box office in the premiere shows with many cinema halls running to packed houses. The movie reportedly registered an average of 70 percent occupancy in the preview shows. The makers are yet to reveal its collection figures, as they are still being compiled.

If we are to go by early reports of Comscore, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has collected $750,269 from 269 location at the USA box office in its premiere shows and its per-screen average stands at $2,789. Another 46 screens are yet to report the numbers and as per the above average, the movie will collect $128,298 from them, taking its $878,567, which is more than the collection of Saaho and Rangasthalam.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is successful in meeting the expectations generated by its promos. The movie has struck a chord with the audience in the USA and received a positive response from them. The word of mouth is expected to boost its collection in the following days. Since it is five day-extended first weekend, the film is likely to recover 100 percent of its distributors' within this period.

However, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has failed not to beat the records of Agnyaathavaasi, Khaidi No 150, Baahubali 1 and 2 at the USA box office in its premiere shows. Here are the top 10 highest-grossing Telugu movies at the USA box office in the premiere shows. These numbers are based on various sources and they may not match with actual figures.