The reviews of Chiranjeevi's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (Narsimha/SRNR), which are claimed to be from the censor board, are creating a lot of buzz on the social media, but their credibility remains unclear.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is a biographical epic action film, which has been directed by Surender Reddy and produced by Ram Charan under the banner Konidela Production Company. It deals with a fictional story, based on the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy from the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh.

Chiranjeevi, who is doing a costume drama for the first time in his career, is playing the lead role in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Nayanthara, Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Tamannaah, Jagapati Babu, Niharika Konidela and Amitabh Bachchan are seen in the other important roles in this film, which is also dubbed and released in Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has completed the formalities of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and received a UA certificate without any cuts. Konidela Production Company tweeted the certificate on September 26 and wrote, "All set for the Grand Release on October 2nd! #SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy #SyeRaa #SyeRaaOnOct2nd @KonidelaPro #Chiranjeevi #RamCharan @DirSurender."

Post this, some Twitter handles are spreading the reviews of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy in the name of the sources from the censor board. According to these posts, the 170.50-minute-long movie is boring in parts and Chiranjeevi's performance, last 45 minutes and dialogues are the big attractions of the movie.

Here are some censor reviews of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy that are doing rounds on Twitter.

Lab Reports @Inside_Infos

>> Content: Above Average >> Positives: Chiru, Interval Bang, Final 45 minutes, Dialogues >> Negatives: Boring in 1st half & starting scenes of 2nd half >> BoxOffice (telugu version): AboveAverage - Hit >> #SyeRaaNarsimhaReddy #SyeRaaReview

తేజు జనసైనికుడు @ChintapalliTeja

#SyeRaa Censor Report. First half : 1 hour 19 Min Second half : 1 hour 30 min. Its Emotional , Engaging and Entertaining. Last 45 mins #SyeRaaNarsimhaReddy #SyeRaaOnOctober2nd

Ajay Sinha @AjaySin24715560

#SyeRaa: EPIC. Numerous Goosebumps moments through out the movie. Every sector of the movie was excellent. Got bit boring in the middle but CLIMAX STANDS OUT! Chirajeevi take a bow man.

Breaking Movies @BreakingViews4u

#SyeRaaNarasimhaReddy rated '15' by British censor #BBFC Running time 167m #BBFCInsight strong bloody violence, injury detail Summary #SyeRaa a historical action drama set in the 19th century in which a warrior leads an uprising of his people against British colonial oppression

Umair Sandhu @UmairFilms

Done with Overseas Censor Screening of #SyraaNarashimaReddy & Totally SPEECHLESS !! STANDING OVATION by me ! BLOCKBUSTER HIT ! #SyeRaa

Rakesh Charan @Rakesh_Charan_