Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding pictures are all over the internet. Bollywood's most popular and adored pair got married in an magnanimous ceremony in Suryaghar Palace in Jaisalmer.

Both Kiara and Sidharth looked like a million bucks in ethereal Manish Malhotra outfits. Now, the designer himself has revealed everything that making of their wedding attires entailed.

Kiara Advani's wedding attire

"We believe in the magic of fairytales as we celebrate the start of this momentous journey for Kiara Advani @kiaraaliaadvani & Sidharth Malhotra @sidmalhotra," he said. Malhotra added that the couple's love for roman architecture was reflected in their wedding attires.

He also revealed that Kiara's outfit had real swarovski crystals in it. Her diamond jewellery from Manish Malhotra's collection involved ultra-fine handcut diamonds.

"Our alluring #ManishMalhotraBride Kiara stuns in a custom ombre #ManishMalhotraLehenga in hues of empress rose. The lehenga features intricate embroidery detailing of the roman architecture, inspired by the special love the newlyweds share for the city of domes. Real swarvoski crystals are embellished to embrace our signature sparkle. The captivating #ManishMalhotraBride glows in Manish Malhotra Bespoke Diamond Jewellery @manishmalhotrajewellery for her big day. The exclusive set features an exquisite composition of ultra-fine handcut diamonds crafted with rare Zambian emeralds," he wrote.

Groom's wedding attire

About the dapper looking groom Sidharth Malhotra, the ace designer revealed that the groom's wedding attire consisted of gold and ivory threadwork.

"Our handsome #ManishMalhotraGroom Sidharth opts for the perfect amalgamation of whimsical and dreamy in a custom Manish Malhotra creation. Exuding old world charm, Sidharth wears a metallic gold sherwani with an exquisite royal lustre. The sherwani features our classic signatures, hints of ivory threadwork, gold zardozi and badla work, handcrafted with utmost finesse," he wrote.