The wait is finally over! Bollywood's most favourite couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani has finally tied the knot on February 7 in Rajasthan's Suryagarh Palace and shared their first official marriage photo, posing as husband and wife, on their social media handle and we can't keep calm!

Both Sidharth and Kiara look absolutely adorable and madly in love with each other in the photos. Sidharth captioned the photos, "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead (sic)."

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani officially married

The photos showed the 'Kabir Singh' actress wearing a pink lehenga for the wedding, which is rumoured to be designed by Manish Malhotra, while Sidharth complimented his bride's perfect look with an ivory shervani. The couple is yet to pose for the media stationed outside the wedding venue in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

Kiara Advani has also shared the pictures with the same caption. In the first picture, the couple is looking at each other with folded hands, while the next one showed them enjoying a good laugh. The third photo showed Kiara planting a kiss on Sidharth's cheek.

The couple's wedding was an intimate affair that was attended by their close friends, family members and colleagues from the industry, including Karan Johar, Manish, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Juhi Chawla and several others who were seen arriving at the airport for the wedding.

Though they shared the photos after their evening reception, the couple's Wikipedia accounts marked them married just an hour after Sidharth's royal baraat was spotted arriving at the venue.

As per reports, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani hosted their mehendi and sangeet ceremonies on Monday, February 6. Their pre-wedding festivities had reportedly started with a welcome lunch on Monday followed by a grand sangeet night in the evening. The couple's sangeet playlist included songs like Ranjha, Kabhi Tumhe, Tera Ban Jaunga and Mehendi Lagake Rakhna among many others.

Couple had strict 'no phone' policy at wedding

The couple had announced a 'no phone policy' for their guests as well as the hotel staff. The guests of both bride and groom have been requested not to post any pictures of the wedding on social media. Despite massive security, several visuals from the event were posted online by paparazzi.

For the unversed, Sidharth and Kiara reportedly fell in love during the making of their 2021 film 'Shershaah'. It was their first film together and so far the only film. However, the couple never publicly confirmed reports of their relationship status.

On the work front, Kiara Advani was last seen in 'Govinda Naam Mera' alongside Vicky Kaushal. The actress will be next seen in 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' alongside Kartik Aaryan. While, Sidharth was last seen in 'Mission Majnu' opposite Rashmika Mandanna and next he will be seen in 'Yodha' with Rashii Khanna and Disha Patani.