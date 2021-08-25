Post the success of 'Shershaah', Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra is basking in all the glory as he has been well-appreciated by the audience as well as the critics for her role in the film.

The 'Student of the Year' actor essayed the character of Captain Vikram Batra, who got martyred during the Kargil War and he undoubtedly got into the skin of the late Kargil hero's character for this Vishnu Varadhan-directorial.

Ever since the film has released on August 12, people have been sharing their reviews on Twitter. While some think it's Sidharth Malhotra's best performance so far, others found Shershaah outstanding. Netizens feel that the 'Gentleman' actor brought the required emotion up poignantly on the screen. Well, the actor has undoubtedly used 'Shershaah's canvas intelligently to showcase his skills and has charged a solid Rs 7 crores for the project.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani, who played the role of Captain Batra's love interest, Dimple Cheema, in the Karan Johar-backed film, has also garnered a positive response for her support to 'Shershaah'. Notably, Cheema, who met Batra in 1995, never married and lives as his widow. Thus, portraying the strong character authentically needed courage and the actress has done a commendable job. And for this, the 'Kabir Singh' actress charged Rs 4 crore.

Here's how much the other prominent characters charged

Apart from Sidharth and Kiara Advani, the film also stars Shiv Panditt, Raj Arjun, Pranay Pachauri, Himanshu Ashok Malhotra, Nikitin Dheer, Anil Charanjeett, Sahil Vaid, Shataf Figar and Pawan Chopra. Panditt played the character of Sanjeev 'Jimmy' Jamwal, Batra's lieutenant colonel, for which he got paid Rs 45 lakh, while 'Chennai Express' actor Nikitin Dheer took home Rs 35 lakh for his role as Ajay Singh Jasrotia, who was also martyred in the same war.

Pawan Chopra, who gave life to the character of GL Batra, a grieving father, was paid about Rs 50 lakhs for the film and Anil Charanjeett played the character of Naib Subedar Bansi Lal, Batra's close friend, and charged Rs 25 lakh for it.

On the work front

On the work front, after the massive success of 'Shershaah', Sidharth Malhotra is busy with his upcoming projects, including 'Maharaja', Shantanu Bagchi's 'Mission Majnu', Indra Kumar's 'Thank God' and 'Aashiqui 3'.