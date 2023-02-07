Bollywood's most loved couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani is all set to tie the knot in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The wedding festivities all started since February 4, when the family members of the couple and the soon-to-be bride reached the wedding destination.

On Saturday, February 4, the 'Kabir Singh' actress was clicked at the Mumbai airport while she was leaving for her wedding.

Though Sidharth and Kiara have still not announced their relationship in public, all the festivities are giving the perfect wedding vibes for the fans. Earlier, there were reports that the couple is going to get married on February 6. However, the date was later postponed for one day due to security reasons and it was reported that they will exchange vows on February 7 i.e. today. The mehendi ceremony reportedly took place today at the wedding venue on February 5, while the sangeet night was arranged on February 6.

As per reports, the haldi, wedding, and reception will reportedly take place on February 7. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will take pheras between 2 pm to 6 pm at a baawdi in Suryagarh palace. However, there is no official confirmation on the same. According to reports, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will make their first public appearance as man and wife on 8 February in Delhi.

Reports state that the soon-to-be- bride and groom will have to complete all the rituals on both sides of their Punjabi and Sindhi families once they are back from Suryagarh, the place where the wedding will take place. In addition to the rituals, Sidharth also has several work commitments to fulfil before he leaves for his honeymoon.

The 'Student of the Year' actor is reportedly yet to wrap up the shooting for Rohit Shetty's upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force'. Meanwhile, Kiara Advani also has a few work responsibilities.

Thus, once the soon-to-be-married couple is free from their work-related commitments, they will plan their honeymoon trip. Talking about honeymoon, there are speculations that Sidharth and Kiara will apparently jet off to Maldives for their honeymoon. However, like their relationship status, there is no official confirmation on the same.

On the work front, Kiara Advani was last seen in 'Govinda Naam Mera' alongside Vicky Kaushal. The actress will be next seen in 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' alongside Kartik Aaryan. While, Sidharth was last seen in 'Mission Majnu' opposite Rashmika Mandanna and next he will be seen in 'Yodha' with Rashii Khanna and Disha Patani.