Bolywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been in the headlines for their rumoured romance ever since they worked together in film 'Shershaah'. The couple almost confirmed their relationship on 'Koffee With Karan Season 7' putting an end to all the speculations regarding their relationship.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani all set to tie the knot

Since then there have been several reports of Sidharth and Kiara tying the knot and a few reports also claimed that the couple has already locked a wedding date. However, there was no official confirmation from the couple. And, the most awaited 'shaadi' of Bollywood is finally happening on February 6 in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan and the pre-wedding functions including mehendi, haldi, and sangeet will happen on February 4 and 5.

A leading paparazzo has claimed that the wedding and pre-wedding festivities will take place from February 4 to February 6. The wedding is supposed to take place at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. "We are heading to Jaisalmer to cover Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's wedding. We will land tomorrow and then take a jeep to Jaisalmer. One team will have to wait at Jodhpur airport incase guest are not taking chartered flights direct to Jaisalmer," Viral Bhayani shared.

According to reports, the royal wedding will be an intimate affair with around 100 people. Eighty rooms have reportedly been booked in the palace for the guests and over 70 luxury cars have been booked to ferry the guests. If reports are to be believed, Kiara Advani's Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor will be attending the wedding with wife, Mira Rajput and Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will also be attending the wedding ceremony. While Vicky has worked with Kiara in 'Lust Stories' and 'Govinda Mera Naam', Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra have worked together in 'Baar Baar Dekho'.

Wedding to be live streamed on OTT platform?

Fans have been extremely excited ever since the news of the couple's relationship became public and it seems that the couple has made full arrangements to provide food to the fans' excitement as according to latest report, Sidharth and Kiara's wedding will stream on Amazon Prime Video. Yes, you read it right. The OTT giant took to their social media to share a cryptic post on the couple ahead of their wedding.

On the work front, Kiara Advani was last seen in 'Govinda Naam Mera' alongside Vicky Kaushal. The actress will be next seen in 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' alongside Kartik Aaryan. While, Sidharth was last seen in 'Mission Majnu' opposite Rashmika Mandanna and next he will be seen in 'Yodha' with Rashii Khanna and Disha Patani.