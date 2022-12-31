Bolywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been in the headlines for their rumoured romance ever since they worked together in film 'Shershaah'. The couple almost confirmed their relationship on 'Koffee With Karan Season 7' putting an end to all the speculations regarding their relationship.

Since then there have been several reports of Sidharth and Kiara tying the knot and a few reports also claimed that the couple has already locked a wedding date. However, there was no official confirmation from the couple.

Wedding date and venue locked?

Earlier, during promoting the upcoming film 'Mission Majnu', Sidharth was asked about one rumour that he would like to clarify. Responding to this, the 'Student of the Year 2' actor smiled and said: "That I am getting married this year".

And, now it seems the D-day is almost here. Yes, you read it right! According to ETimes report, the couple will reportedly get married on February 6 in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. ETimes quoted a source as saying, "Sidharth and Kiara are going to get married on February 6. Their pre-wedding functions will happen on February 4 and 5, where their guests and families will celebrate the customary, mehendi, haldi and sangeet ceremonies. The wedding will take place on the 6th. The wedding is slated to take place at Palace Hotel. It is going to be a lavish event with high security."

If reports are to be believed, a group of security personnel and bodyguards will be sent to the venue on February 3, before the pre-wedding festivities start to maintain proper security.

Meanwhile, the lovebirds are reportedly at present enjoying a vacation together at an undisclosed location ahead of New Year. The couple was spotted at the airport on Thursday morning before they jetted off to their vacation to ring in the New Year together.

On the work front

On the work front, Kiara Advani had her recent released film 'Govinda Naam Mera', helmed by Shashank Khaitan. The film, which also stars Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar, is a quirky murder mystery and is streaming on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from December 16. She will be next seen in an upcoming romantic film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' alongside Kartik Aaryan. It marks the second collaboration of the two after 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra is currently busy promoting his upcoming film 'Mission Majnu' alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The actor is also ready to make his digital debut with Rohit Shetty's 'Indian Police Force'. Besides these two projects, he also has 'Yodha' in his kitty.