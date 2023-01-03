Bolywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been in the headlines for their rumoured romance ever since they worked together in film 'Shershaah'. The couple almost confirmed their relationship on 'Koffee With Karan Season 7' putting an end to all the speculations regarding their relationship. And, now it seems fans simply can't wait for the duo to get married.

"They have positive vibe around cant wait for their wedding"

On Tuesday, January 3, the couple was clicked at the airport by paparazzi while they were walking towards their car as they return from their vacation. Though both Kiara and Sidharth have always been very hush-hush about their relationship, they are not hiding it anymore. It's all out in the open and fans are extremely happy to see them together.

As soon as the video surfaced on the internet, fans flocked together to share their comments on the post. One user said, "Wow best jodi of bollywood bs ab jaldi se shadi krlo (best couple of Bollywood, now get married soon) want to see u both as a bride and groom," while another commented, "They have positive vibe around cant wait for their wedding". A third user dubbed them as "Best couple".

Recently, the 'Shershah' stars had jetted off to Dubai to celebrate New Year with Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar and Rani Mukerji. Finally, they are back in town.

According to reports, Kiara and Sidharth will reportedly get married on February 6 in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. ETimes quoted a source as saying, "Sidharth and Kiara are going to get married on February 6. Their pre-wedding functions will happen on February 4 and 5, where their guests and families will celebrate the customary, mehendi, haldi and sangeet ceremonies. The wedding will take place on the 6th. The wedding is slated to take place at Palace Hotel. It is going to be a lavish event with high security."

If reports are to be believed, a group of security personnel and bodyguards will be sent to the venue on February 3, before the pre-wedding festivities start to maintain proper security.

On the work front, Kiara Advani had her recent released film 'Govinda Naam Mera', helmed by Shashank Khaitan. The film, which also stars Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar, is a quirky murder mystery and is streaming on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from December 16. She will be next seen in an upcoming romantic film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' alongside Kartik Aaryan. It marks the second collaboration of the two after 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra is currently busy promoting his upcoming film 'Mission Majnu' alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The actor is also ready to make his digital debut with Rohit Shetty's 'Indian Police Force'. Besides these two projects, he also has 'Yodha' in his kitty.