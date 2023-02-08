The pictures of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani from their wedding ceremony has taken over the internet. "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead," both Sidharth and Kiara wrote on Instagram while sharing the pictures. Bollywood celebs have been pouring in their lovely wishes for the stunning Shershaah couple. Let's take a look.

Celebs pour in wishes

Alia Bhatt wrote, "Congratulations you two (with a heart emoji)." Shraddha Kapoor wrote, "Rab ne bana di jodi (sic)." "Cuties!!! Finally. So much love. Here's to infinity and beyond (sic)," Ananya Panday wrote. "Officially Bhabhi," wrote casting director Mukesh Chhabra.

Vicky Kaushal, who has worked with Kiara Advani in Lust Stories and Govinda Naam Mera wrote, "Congratulations Sid and Kiar!!! Rab dher saari khushiyaan bakshe. May life together be full of eternal bliss." "Congratulations... All the love to you both," Katrina Kaif shared.

"Congratulationsssss u two may this be the beginning of forever wala love...good bless," Rakul Preet Singh wrote. "Math made in Heaven. Congratulations," wrote Ram Charan. "Congrats to my Siddo and Miss K. Blessings and love and hugs!", Parineeti Chopra wrote. "Love and blessings to Mr and Mrs Malhotra," designer Manish Malhotra wrote.

Karan Johar pens emotional note

Karan Johar also shared a long note on Sidharth and Kiara Advani's magical love story. He wrote, "I met him a decade and a half ago.... Silent, strong and still so sensitive.... I met her many years after... silent ,strong and so sensitive in equal measure...Then they met each other and i realised in that moment that the these two pillars of strength and dignity can make an irreplaceable bond and create the most magical love story together.... Watching them is a fairy tale that is rooted in tradition and family."

"As they exchanged vows on a mandap of mohabbat everyone around them felt the pulse...felt the energy... I sat proud, elated and bursting with only love for the two of them! I love you Sid.... I love you Ki.... May today be your forever," he concluded.