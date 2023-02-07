Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are all set to get married today! The two will be tying the knot today after a grand sangeet last night. The couple has booked Suryaghar palace in Jaisalmer where over a guests have been welcomed and are being looked after. While netizens are waiting for Kiara and Sidharth to share pictures of their elaborate wedding functions, social media went gaga over Kiara's look while leaving for Jaisalmer.

The jaw dropping cost

Fans and followers couldn't stop praising Kiara and her simplicity. The diva looked every bit of a radiant bride-to-be in a white t-shirt, white pants and pink stole! However, brace yourselves as the cost of the stole will definitely leave you shocked! The pink Hermes stole came at a whopping cost of Rs 86 thousand!

Completing the look

Yes, you read that right! The luxury stole came at a jaw dropping cost. Kiara completed her look with a Prada mini bag, a pair of burgundy heeled boots, and sunglasses. Her no make-up, bridal glow flaunting face won hearts. Karan Johar, Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta are some of the celebs who will be attending the wedding.

Is there something Sid doesn't like about Kiara?

A few days back, Sidharth had revealed what he doesn't like about Kiara. To which, the dapper actor had revealed that the actress ends up crying in all her films. He said she always has tears in her eyes in all her films and that is something he doesn't like.