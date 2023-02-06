All eyes are on Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani! The couple is all set to get married on February 7, 2023, at Suryaghar palace in Jaisalmer. Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal, Shahid Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Mira Rajput, Karan Johar and many other celebs have arrived at the venue to enjoy the pre-wedding and wedding festivities.

The wedding and the grand reception

Sidharth and Kiara will be back in Mumbai on February 8 and the couple is expected to host a grand wedding reception for their industry friends on February 12. While just a hundred guests have been invited to the wedding festivities, many more are expected to turn up for the grand reception, which will take place at one of the most high-profile properties in Mumbai.

Sid - Kiara's new home

Amid all this, we hear Sidharth and Kiara have zeroed in on a posh property to move into soon after their wedding. After the wedding, Kiara will move into Sid's sea-facing home which has been designed by Gauri Khan. But, Sid has reportedly shortlisted a home in the Juhu area that is spread across 3,500-square-foot.

The plush property is said to be of approx. Rs 70 crore, a TOI report stated. Unlike many other B'wood brides, Kiara will not be seen wearing a Sabyasachi wedding attire. As per reports, she will be seen wearing her favourite designer, Manish Malhotra's wedding collection specially designed for her. Kiara has always heaped praise on the ace designer.

Kiara's love for Manish Malhotra

Kiara had once revealed that at a time when many designers choose to be brand exclusive and don't lend their clothes to many upcoming stars, Manish never differentiated. "So, there's this thing like, Let's be exclusive as a brand, let's not give everyone because even as actors, you don't want to wear what everybody is wearing. Now it's become international stuff, all that nonsense goes on," Kiara had said in an interview.

She further praised Manish Malhotra and said, "At that point, there was this thing, and Manish is one of those people who never looked at it like that. He never looked at it like, 'I'll give somebody something because they're successful'."