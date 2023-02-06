Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's pre-wedding festivities have kickstarted in full swing. The two will be getting hitched in a grand and opulent wedding ceremony lasting from February 5 to Feb 7. The couple is also expected to host a starry reception in Mumbai post their return. Kiara and Sid make for a rather good-looking couple.

When Sid - Kiara dropped hints

The Shershaah couple met for the first time after the wrap up party of Lust Stories. However, love blossomed when the two were shooting for the war drama film. Both, Sidharth and Kiara dropped several hints about their relationship on Koffee with Karan. And their fans and followers can't wait to get their hands on their wedding pictures now.

No Sabyasachi for Kiara

While designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee has become synonymous with Bollywood brides and their D-day attires, Kiara has chosen to go onboard with Manish Malhotra. The diva shares a strong rapport with the designer and had revealed how he never differentiated between newcomers and established stars.

"So, there's this thing like, Let's be exclusive as a brand, let's not give everyone, because even as actors, you don't want to wear what everybody is wearing. Now it's become international stuff, all that nonsense goes on," Kiara had said in an interview.

She had further praised Manish Malhotra and said, "At that point, there was this thing, and Manish is one of those people who never looked at it like that. He never looked at it like, 'I'll give somebody something because they're successful'."