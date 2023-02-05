Bollywood's most loved couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani is all set to tie the knot in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan on February 6, 2023. With just 48 hours left, the family members of the couple and the soon-to-be bride have already reached the wedding destination. On Saturday, February 4, the 'Kabir Singh' actress was clicked at the Mumbai airport while she was leaving for her wedding.

No honeymoon for Sidharth and Kiara?

Though Sidharth and Kiara have still not announced their relationship in public, all the festivities are giving the perfect wedding vibes for the fans. And, now that the wedding is confirmed, fans are quite excited to know about the couple's honeymoon plans. But, according to latest reports, the 'Shershah' couple will not fly for a honeymoon immediately after wedding.

Reports state that the soon-to-be- bride and groom will have to complete all the rituals on both sides of their Punjabi and Sindhi families once they are back from Suryagarh, the place where the wedding will take place.

In addition to the rituals, Sidharth also has several work commitments to fulfil before he leaves for his honeymoon. The 'Student of the Year' actor is reportedly yet to wrap up the shooting for Rohit Shetty's upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force'. Meanwhile, Kiara Advani also has a few work responsibilities.

Couple planning for a late honeymoon in Maldives?

Thus, once the soon-to-be-married couple is free from their work-related commitments, they will plan their honeymoon trip. Talking about honeymoon, there are speculations that Sidharth and Kiara will apparently jet off to Maldives for their honeymoon. However, like their relationship status, there is no official confirmation on the same.

On the work front, Kiara Advani was last seen in 'Govinda Naam Mera' alongside Vicky Kaushal. The actress will be next seen in 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' alongside Kartik Aaryan. While, Sidharth was last seen in 'Mission Majnu' opposite Rashmika Mandanna and next he will be seen in 'Yodha' with Rashii Khanna and Disha Patani.