One of the most loved couples of the industry, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are all set to tie the knot on February 7, 2023. The couple has organised a grand and royal wedding ceremony and festivities at Suryaghar Palace in Jaisalmer. While Kiara and Sid have still not accepted being a couple, their love story and this wedding remains one of the most open secrets of the industry.

Families jet off

Sidharth Malhotra was seen jetting off to Jaisalmer with his parents, brother, grandparents and sister-in-law. Sid's maternal granny also told the paparazzi that they were all "very excited" to welcome Kiara as their daughter-in-law. On the other hand, Kiara was spotted leaving for Jaisalmer with Manish Malhotra. Her family was seen jetting off for the wedding location later.

Kiara opts for Manish Malhotra

Unlike many other Bollywood brides, Kiara has decided to not go ahead with designer Sabyasachi's lehenga. Instead, she will be seen wearing Manish Malhotra designed wedding and pre-wedding attires. After the bride-to-be left for Jaisalmer; many of the industry people were also seen reaching or leaving for Jaisalmer.

Celebs reach the venue

Isha Ambani was seen reaching Jaisalmer amid tight security and surrounded by her bodyguards. On the other hand, Karan Johar was spotted with his kids – Yash and Roohi. Shahid Kapoor was also spotted with his wife, Mira Rajput. Seeing the celebrated guests reaching the venue, many on social media called the wedding a "true grand affair".