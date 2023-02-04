Bollywood's most loved couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will be tying the knot in Rajasthan on February 6, 2023. With just 48 hours left, the family members and the soon-to-be bride and groom are gearing up for D-Day. Kiara was clicked at the Mumbai airport on Saturday morning leaving for her wedding.

Despite all the wedding talk, Sidharth and Kiara are yet to make their relationship public and have been tight-lipped about their marriage as well.

Kiara Advani clicked at Kalina airport as she jets off to Jaisalmer

On Saturday morning, videos and pictures of Kiara Advani leaving for her wedding went viral The actress was snapped at the Kalina airport. The bride-to-be looked radiant in a white ensemble. She accentuated her look with a pink shawl. She carried a golden bag and met a few people with hugs as she got out of her car. Kiara spotted the paparazzi and waved to them with a smile. Sidharth was not with her. Kiara Advani, accompanied by her family members, waved at the paparazzi stationed at the Mumbai airport.

See photos of Kiara Advani at the Mumbai airport here:

Take a look at the pictures of cars and drivers waiting at the Jaisalmer airport to pick up Kiara Advani.

Wedding venue

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will be tying the knot at the five-star Suryagarh hotel in Jaisalmer. In a recent Instagram post, paparazzo Viral Bhayani said that his team will be heading to the venue to cover their wedding.

Guest list

Around 100 guests including Shahid Kapoor, his wife Mira Rajput, Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra are expected to attend the wedding festivities from February 4 to 6. Some of them have already jetted off for the wedding.

Sangeet performance

As per reports from India Today, Sidharth and Kiara's families will reach the luxurious resort on February 4. For the sangeet celebration, family members of the couple have prepared a special performance, while numbers like Kala Chashma, Bijlee, Rangisaari, Disco Deewane and Nachne De Saare have been added to the playlist.

All you need to know Sidharth and Kiara's fairy tale love story

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, co-stars of the film Shershaah are said to have started dating in 2020.During an appearance on Koffee with Karan, Kiara recalled her first meeting with Sidharth and said, "We started talking at the wrap up party of Lust Stories—which we crashed. We casually met." Kiara hinted at her plans of getting married and said, "I've always believed in the institution of marriage, because I've seen a beautiful marriage at home. I do see that in my life, but I'm not revealing anything on Koffee with Karan."

However, in a recent interview with GOODTiMES, Sidharth addressed all the writeups about his wedding and shared, "Kisine invite nahi kiya mujhe shaadi pe (Nobody has invited me to the wedding). Public ne kiya (Not even the public), nobody has invited me. Twice I've read dates and all, I'll also check for a moment. Am I getting married?"