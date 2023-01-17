Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra turns 38 years today. The actor celebrates his birthday on Monday, January 16. Fans and friends from the industry took to their social media accounts and wished Sidharth Malhotra. Amidst all the birthday wishes it was a rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani took to her Instagram to wish her Shershah co-star and rumoured beau, Sidharth Malhotra.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra lovingly gaze into each other's eyes

Kiara Advani dropped a beautiful scenic picture seemingly from their last year's New Year vacation in Ranthambore, in which they were joined by Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter who were dating back then.

In the image, Kiara and Sidharth are lovingly gazing into each other's eyes, which has left the internet gushing over the love birds. Kiara captioned the image as, "Whatcha lookin at birthday boy (sic)," followed by emojis.

In the image shared, Sidharth is seen wearing a camouflaged-printed cap with a black jacket, while the actress is seen wearing a green cap.

Fans flocked to the comment section and wished Sidharth, while a certain section of netizens wanted an update on Sid-Kiara's wedding.

Take a look at the comment below:

Ananya Panday took to the comments section and wrote, "I think I took this picture cuties!!!!".

Meanwhile, it's a working birthday for Sidharth Malhotra

The actor is shooting for his upcoming web series, Indian Police Force, directed by Rohit Shetty. A video from the shoot has surfaced online where his team surprised him on his vanity van.

The video begins with Sidharth stepping inside his vanity van. His van was decorated with black and yellow balloons. Upon seeing the arrangements, he hugs two of his team members.

In fact, the team pleasantly surprised the actor by getting a cake for him. The actor celebrated his special day by cutting his birthday cake. Sidharth reposted the video on his Instagram Stories.

His co-star, Nikitin Dheer also joined him for the celebration. Nikitin posted a photo with the birthday boy, clicked inside the vanity van. He captioned it, "Happy birthday Sid. Wish you happiness bro."

Work front

Sidharth's next release will be the spy thriller Mission Majnu, opposite Rashmika Mandanna. Mission Majnu will release on Netflix on January 20. Actors Sharib Hashmi, Parmeet Sethi, and Kumud Mishra also play key roles in the film.

Sidharth also has the upcoming action-thriller Yodha opposite Disha Patani. It will hit the theatres on July 7, 2023.

Personal life

The actor is rumoured to tie the knot with Shershaah co-star Kiara Advani later this month. Both the actors have not confirmed any details of their wedding as yet.