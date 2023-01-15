Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is leaving no stone unturned to promote his upcoming film Pathaan. On Saturday SRK, the trailer of the film was played at Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

Fans were reverberating with cheers upon noticing the superstar on screen. The actor struck his signature pose, grooved to Jhoome Jo Pathaan and also mouthed the Pathaan dialogue, "Party rakhoge to mehman navazi ke liye Pathaan to ayega aur sath mein pathaake bhi layega. (If you will host the party at Pathaan's house, Pathaan will obviously come and will bring firecrackers too)."

SRK grooves to Jhoome jo Pathaan, strikes his signature pose

He also said another famous dialogue from the film, "Apni kursi ki peti baandh lo, mausam bigadne wala hai. (Tighten your seatbelts because the weather will change now)."

This left the audience awestruck. The official Instagram page of Yash Raj Films has shared many pictures of Shah Rukh Khan from the event and a video of the trailer at Burj Khalifa. In the videos, SRK can be seen shaking hands with the fans, and blowing kisses before he headed to the stage.

Take a look at the videos and images of SRK greeting fans

Fans couldn't hold their excitement and flocked to fan page accounts and dropped heart and kisses emojis.

A user wrote, "King Khan, the biggest super star in the world (sic)."

Another wrote, "first person who featured on the world's tallest building burj Khalifa 7th times.. Just king thing."

The third one said, "His stature is taller than Burj Khalifa. My King."

SRK looked dapper in black causals

Shah Rukh Khan looked handsome as ever in a black t-shirt and matching pants. He layered his look with a black leather jacket and added sunglasses to round up his look.

The official handle of Burj Khalifa and YRF shared the video of the Pathaan trailer being played at the world's tallest building. The caption read, "Pathaan on top, literally! #PathaanTraileronBurjKhalifa. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

Meanwhile, SRK also flagged off the opening ceremony of ILT20. The superstar interacted with the crowd at the stadium and mouthed the dialogue.

“Party Pathaan ke ghar me rakhoge… toh mehmaan nawaazi ke liye #Pathaan toh aayega, aur saath me patakhe bhi layega.”

Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Earlier last week, the trailer of the movie was released. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan is slated to hit the theatres on January 25.