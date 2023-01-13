The countdown for Shah Rukh Khan's one of most anticipated films Pathaan has begun, with merely 10 days from now, SRK is all set to spell his magic on-screen once again after four years of hiatus. Fans are waiting with bated breath, and cine-goers have already flocked and started looking out for booking tickets.

The trailer of SRK- Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan was unveiled earlier this week, fans are already impressed with SRK's patriotic fervour in Pathaan. Amidst all the buzz and just a few days left for the release, SRK hosted yet another Ask SRK session on a busy Thursday evening. King Khan was at his best once again, as he answered most of the fan questions patiently.

From his Pathaan fees to his first girlfriend, SRK delights his fans with yet another enthralling Ask SRK session.

Take a look at the fan's questions and SRK's wittiest replies!

He started with, "10 minutes #AskSrk then have to leave for a game of 'Pitthu' (Lagori) with the kids."

A user shared a collage of SRK's films and TV series Fauji where King Khan was seen saluting. The fan asked him, "One word for the journey #AskSRK @iamsrk Plz reply."

SRK said, "Oh wow hadn't seen these in years. Always an emotional moment to do this salute!"

A fan quizzed him about his long hair, he asked, "How much you miss your long hair? I also like long hair so mujhe laga yahi puchlu aapse..(I also like long hair, that's what I wanted to ask you)And you look fabb in longhair style..@iamsrk #AskSRK."

SRK replied, "It was lovely while it lasted. Maybe will grow them again when I take a break.."

A user asked, "#AskSRK how many movies we can expect in 2024 @iamsrk."

SRK mentioned, "Have to finish the ones on hand for now. Will decide in a few months...."

A fan asked, "#AskSRK What is your secret to happiness? @iamsrk."

SRK said, "Keep your lows to yourself...."

A fan asked, "@iamsrk #AskSrk i am sure there were none but still was there any scene which you found physically challenging in terms of action sequence that was shot for Pathaan?."

To which SRK replied, Yeah there were many for all the actors but the team got us always to warm up, train and then do it with all safety measure. #Pathaan."

A fan asked, "Sir kitne din me body banayi aap ne (How many days did it take for you to get the chiselled look with 8 packs abs)#AskSRK @iamsrk."

SRK said, "Took about 6 months I think!! #Pathaan."

A user asked, "@iamsrk #AskSRK what game were you playing earlier?"

SRK said, "Was making pizzas...."

One of his fans questioned him about his remuneration for Pathaan and wrote to him, "Pathaan ke liye kitne fees liye (How much did you charge for Pathaan)?"

The actor replied sarcastically, "Kyon sign karna hai agali film mein (Do you want to sign me in next film)?"

Another fan asked him, #AskSrk @iamsrk Do you love to watch Hockey, In Odisha Hockey World Cup is happening, any plans to visit? ChakdeIndia."

To which he replied, "Would have loved to go and watch but busy with work here. Hope all of you do....and best of luck to India."

A fan asked him, "@iamsrk who is your first girlfriend? #AskSRK."

SRK replied, "My wife Gauri."

"Off to Lagori now. Thank u and wish me luck I win it!! See u in the theatres love u all", SRK signed off.

The Ask SRK session happened amid several reports claiming that there were disagreements between him and his Pathaan co-star, John Abraham.

In a video that has gone viral shows, John seemingly dodged a question regarding Shah Rukh's physique in the film. This happened during an event for a healthcare brand, where John was asked about Shah Rukh but he ignored the question and said, "Next question." This made many people wonder whether there was a dispute between the actors, days before the film's release.

SRK sings DDLJ's song Tujhe Dekha To Ye Jaana Sanam, and spreads his arms wide at an Auto Expo event

SRK never fails to charm his fans with his performances. The star recently attended an event in Greater Noida and during an interaction, he decided to sing Tujhe Dekha To Ye Jaana Sanam from his hit film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge for the press present there.

A video of Shah Rukh Khan singing is now doing the rounds on the internet.

SRK's videos and pictures from the event got viral on social media. In one of the videos, the actor could be seen giving his iconic romantic pose, extending his hands while leaning to one side, at the event.

Check out the video shared by a fan page here:

