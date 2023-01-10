The makers dropped the trailer of one of the most anticipated films, Pathaan. It stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The film also has an ensemble cast starring Ashutosh Rana and Dimple Kapadia.

The high-octane action drama will keep you on the edge of your seat. the 2.34 minutes trailer gives a sneak peek into the world of Pathaan's spy universe, the dialogue will make you beam with pride, flying cars, gunshots and a secret mission with Deepika's sizzling and smouldering looks and SRK's chiselled body and long tresses, every frame gives SRKians a visual treat.

Needless to say, the trailer ticks all the boxes that are required for a hit typical Bollywood action film. But only time can tell, what the future holds for the SKR's massive comeback.

The plot

After Chennai Express Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are all set to team up for the spy universe and will fight against goons to save their country, on the other hand, John Abraham is an antagonist who is against Deepika and SRK in the film, The trailer opens with Dimple Kapadia talking about a private terror group, led by John Abraham, whose mission is to destroy India. She reveals that the group is planning a massive attack on India. Dimple says it's time for Pathaan (Shah Rukh Khan), to now enter. His entry shot with bloodshed, hair open and vengeance in eyes and mission in heart, set the trailer rolling. He teams up with a little help from Deepika Padukone, who reveals that she too is a soldier.

SRK shared the trailer on his social media handles.

"Mehemaan nawaazi ke liye Pathaan aa raha hai, aur pataakhen bhi saath laa raha hai!. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on 25th January 2023," wrote SRK.

The trailer of Pathaan was also unveiled in different languages Telugu and Tamil by Ram Charan and Thalapathy Vijay respectively.

Superstar Ram Charan unveils the Telugu trailer of Pathaan

With Pathaan being dubbed in Telugu, superstar Ram Charan unveiled the Telugu trailer of YRF's Pathaan today. Even Ram Charan is feeling the Pathaan buzz as he said that he is looking forward to seeing SRK in never seen action sequences that have been attempted and shot for the first time in Indian cinema!

Superstar Thalapathy Vijay unveils the Tamil trailer of Pathaan

Fans react!

Fans can't stop raving about the massive action extravagance and SRK's comeback after a hiatus of four years. Social media is filled with collages, snapshots and dialogues from SRK starrer Pathaan.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, YRF's adrenaline-pumping film, Pathaan, is set to release on Jan 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.