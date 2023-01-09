Fans of Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan are waiting with bated breath for SRK's Pathaan. Battling online hate, trolling, negativity and criticism the actor stands tall against all odds. His larger-than-life stardom remains untouched.

With just less than a fortnight for the release of his film Pathaan, the actor is all charged up to entertain his fans after four long years in a full-length feature film. After impressing a section of audiences with the teaser and songs, Pathaan's trailer is set to be unveiled on January 10, 2022.

With high-octane action sequences, six-pack abs, long tresses, and a dimpled smile, SRK is again set to magic. Fans on the micro-blogging site have started the countdown for the Pathaan trailer. Amidst the endless love showered n SRK on social media. Celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani shared a photo of Shah Rukh Khan from his latest photoshoot.

SRK turns muse of Dabboo Ratnani

The picture of SRK is from one of their photoshoots. King Khan looks dapper in a casual t-shirt which he paired with a green jacket and denim—looking as handsome as ever.

Needless to say, SRK's one picture was enough to send fans into a frenzy.

In no time fans flocked to Dabboo Ratnani's Instagram handle and dropped heart and fire emojis on SRK's photo that the celebrity photographer had shared.

This isn't the first time a celebrity photographer has shot SRK's oh-so-hot pictures, there have been several times when King Khan's pictures have set Instagram on fire.

Take a look at some of the most alluring pictures of SRK shot by Dabboo Ratnani.

The celebrity photographer has clicked photos of numerous celebrities' names, John Abraham, Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Leone, Hrithik Roshan, Parineeti Chopra, and Saif Ali Khan.

SRK's upcoming films

The mission is about to start... Aa raha hai #PathaanTrailer launching tomorrow at 11 AM!

Hindi - https://t.co/sNPeRLR5p5

Telugu - https://t.co/istxh0xDhL

Tamil - https://t.co/rb9KKDB0Iw pic.twitter.com/P52XxVZT51 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 9, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make his great comeback on the big screen with the film Pathaan. Also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, the film will release on January 25. SRK will also be seen in Atlee Kumar's Jawan with actress Nayanthara. This will mark SRK's first collaboration with both Atlee and Nayanthara. His next Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.