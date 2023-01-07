Actor Shah Rukh Khan is known for his generosity and good deeds. His NGO, Meer Foundation has supported and contributed to various causes that provide support to disadvantaged women and children.

And now, SRK's charitable trust has helped Anjali Singh's family who lost her life in a horrifying hit and run in Delhi's Kanjhawala on New Year's night.

An official statement from Meer Foundation read, "Shah Rukh Khan's Meer Foundation donates an undisclosed amount to the family of Anjali Singh. Anjali, a 20-year-old, lost her life in a brutal hit-and-run that took place in Delhi's, Kanjhawala. Anjali was the sole breadwinner of the family consisting of her mother and siblings. Meer Foundation's aid aims to help the family, especially the mother with her health issues while providing adequate relief to Anjali's siblings."

About Meer foundation

This isn't the first time that Meer Foundation come forward to help people. In June 2020, the NGO pledged support towards the child who pulled on his dead mother at Muzaffarpur railway station amid the migrant crisis that year.

Meer Foundation shared a picture of the child with his grandparents and said it will be looking after his well-being. "#MeerFoundation is thankful to all who helped us reach this child, whose heart wrenching video of trying to wake his mother disturbed all. We are now supporting him and he is under his grandfather's care."

SRK founded Meer Foundation in 2013, which is named after his father Meer Taj Mohammed Khan. The foundation has carried out several philanthropic activities through the foundation. The foundation has helped several acid attack victims and had also helped people during the Covid-19 pandemic.

About Anjali Singh's hit-and-run case

On new years' day, Anjali died after her scooter was hit by a car. The accident took place at around 2 am in Sultanpuri on Sunday when Anjali, who worked at an event management company, was returning home.

Anjali was riding her scooter with her friend Nidhi when the car, with four drunk men, hit her in the early hours of New Year's day. Anjali's leg was caught in the left front wheel of the car, as per the forensics report, and she was dragged away by the car. Her friend fled the scene. Anjali's body was found with her clothes ripped off and her skin peeled away, as per the autopsy report.

Seven accused in the case are now in the custody of Delhi Police. "In the Sultanpuri case, the sixth accused Ashutosh has been arrested who had given false information to the police. Further investigation is on," the Special Commissioner of Police (Law & Order) Delhi Police Sagar Preet Hooda said on Friday as quoted by ANI.

