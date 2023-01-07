Tunisha Sharma who was the lead protagonist of the television show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, died by suicide on Christmas eve. Her untimely demise has sent shockwaves across the nation. Merely 20 years old, the talented actress was found hanging in one of the makeup rooms on the set of the serial near Vasai in the adjoining Palghar district.

Following her death, police arrested her co-actor Sheezan Mohammad Khan under section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and is currently lodged in Thane Central jail under judicial custody till January 13

On Saturday bail plea of Sheezan Khan's was adjourned by Vasai court till January 9, 2023.

Sheezan Khan's bail hearing adjourned

As per reports in ANI, Sheezan Khan's bail hearing has been adjourned till Monday, January 9 by Vasai Court. His family, including the mother and sisters, were present in the Court for the hearing.

Speaking to Times of India, Sheezan Khan's lawyer said that he and his family are suffering because of the inefficiency of the police. "Truth and justice shall prevail, we have full faith in Judiciary and I reiterate that Sheezan Mohammad Khan is innocent and he and his family is suffering because of the inefficiency of the police. They have misused the power of arrest."

Police retrieve deleted chats of Sheezan's secret girlfriend

In the application submitted by Waliv Police seeking Sheezan's remand, the officials alleged that Sheezan Khan had an affair with another girl apart from Tunisha Sharma, and was on call with his secret girlfriend for two hours on the day of Tunisha's death.

A report in ANI states, "Notably, Sheezan too had deleted his chats with the girl, a part of which has already been retrieved by the police. According to some chats which have been recovered, the accused used to talk to many other girls also, the police said.

"Many important chats have been found on the mobile of the accused, during the investigation which has revealed that the accused started avoiding Tunisha after the breakup. Tunisha used to message him repeatedly, but the accused avoided her by not replying to her," the police said on December 31, as quoted by ANI.

Sheezan's requests he doesn't want to cut his hair

After Sheezan Khan's lawyer filed a request for security and counselling of his client in jail, the court granted the permission. His request to not cut his hair in jail for the sake of the continuity of his character on Ali: Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul was also accepted by the court.

Tunisha and Sheezan broke up a fortnight before the actress's death.

The police had earlier taken Sheezan to sets of his show, Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul in Naigaon, at around 2 am. The police found a piece of paper on the set with 'Sheezan' written on one side and 'Tunisha' written on the other. 'He is blessed to have me as a co-actor woohooo' was also scribbled on the paper.

Tunisha Sharma was shooting for her TV show, Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul when she died by suicide.