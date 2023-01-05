Television actress Tunisha Sharma's untimely demise has sent shock waves across the nation. The actress died by suicide on Christmas eve. The 20-year-old young and talented actress was found dead on the sets of her TV show Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul.

Her ex-boyfriend and co-star Sheezan Khan reportedly rushed her to a nearby hospital, but she was announced dead upon arrival. Soon after, the actor was arrested on charges of abetting her suicide after Tunisha's mother Vanita Sharma filed a complaint.

Tunisha Sharma Birth Anniversary: Sheezan Khan's mother shares chats with the late actress

Today, January 4 on Tunisha's birth anniversary, television actor Sheezan Khan's mother and sister Falaq Naaz shared heartfelt messages for the late actress.

Sheezan's mother Kehekshan Khan shared unseen pictures with Tunisha and also shared a screenshot of their WhatsApp conversation.

Sheezan Khan's mom also shared a screenshot of her conversation with Tunisha Sharma. In the picture, Tunisha texted, "Jab mere saath koi nahi khada mujhe pata hai aap or aapi humesha khade rahoge. Boht pyaar karti hu aap dono se. Fikra na karein sab theek hoga. Main yahi hu aapke pass." (When no one stood by me, it was only you and Aapi will stand by me. I love you both a lot. Don't worry everything will be fine. I am with you always).

Sheezan's sister Falaq Naazz shared the WhatsApp conversation on her Instagram story and also penned a heartbreaking note.

Take a look:

Tunisha Sharma's mother denies actress left huge property behind

Meanwhile, Tunisha's mother talked about the alleged property claims being reported in the media. She also opened up on life after Tunisha with the media.

Denying reports that Tunisha left a huge property behind, she told Aajtak, "(Tunisha) didn't like shopping but liked expensive products. I got her a diamond ring on her 18th birthday. She also got a big car even when we could have a small one. She also wanted an Audi for herself."

The bereaved mother said she is yet to come to terms with the loss of her daughter said. She wanted to surprise her daughter on her 21st birthday. Stating that while there was no grand celebration planned, she wanted to bring her a theme cake and invite her close friends. She also said that even when her daughter is not here, she will cut a cake in her memory. She said that the mother-daughter duo was planning to buy a house next year. Other than that, be it the car or Tunisha's laptop, everything is on EMI.

"I have always been like a shadow to her since childhood. Only when Tunisha turned 18, did I start sending her alone on set. I wanted her to be independent. I was also worried that if something happened to me, how would she survive alone," Vanita Sharma said. She also revealed that her husband passed away in 2011, and that left Tunisha heartbroken. "She was closer to her father and would need him even in her sleep. It was hard to overcome his loss", Vinita Sharma said in an interview.

Sheezan and Tunisha's relationship

Sheezan Khan and Tunisha Sharma allegedly broke up just 15 days before the actress claimed her life.

On Saturday, Sheezan is currently in police custody and on Saturday, a local court further extended his custody for 14 more days.