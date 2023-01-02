Alibaba - Dastaan-e-Kabul actress Tunisha Sharma allegedly died by suicide on Christmas eve on the sets of her TV. Following her death, police arrested her co-actor Sheezan Mohammad Khan under section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Tunisha's mom, Vanita Sharma has repeatedly accused her daughter's co-star and ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan of driving her daughter to suicide. Since then, Tunisha's mother and her maternal uncle have been alleging Sheezan and his family members.

Tunisha Sharma's mother and maternal uncle held a press conference on December 30 addressing which Tunisha's mother Vanita made shocking claims.

Press conference by Sheezan Khan's family

And today, on January 2, Sheezan Khan's lawyer, Shailendra Mishra and his sisters Falak Naaz, Shafaq Naaz and his mother Kehekshan Faisi cleared their stance and spoke for the first time about the charges levied on their family and Sheezan Khan held a press conference where they also played Tunisha Sharma's emotional voice note with Sheezan Khan's mother.

Tunisha Sharma's voice note

Sheezan's sister played a voice note for the media where Tunisha is heard addressing Sheezan's mother as "Ammi"( Mother).

Tunisha broke down while sharing her emotions with Sheezan's mother, the actress said, "Aap mere liye bahut maine rakhte ho Amma, bahut zyada... aap jaante bhi nahi ho. Isiliye aapse har baat share karne ka mann karta hai. Isiliye mere zehen me jo bhi hoga main aapko bataungi... Lekin pata nahi, pata nahi mujhe khud kya ho raha hai nahi pata." (You are very important to me Amma, very much. You have no idea. That's why I feel like sharing with you everything and whatever I have in my heart, I will share it. But I just don't know what is happening to me.)

Sheezan's team has also shared a voice clip which was allegedly sent by Tunisha to his mother Kehekshan Faisi on 5th September 2022.

On Tunisha being forced to wear a Hijab

At the press conference, Sheezan's sister Falaq Naaz said, "Tunisha was like my sister. I met her on the sets of a shoot in Ladakh. Since then, I have acted like an elder sister to her. We could never see her in trouble. All these talks about Hijab, and dargah are baseless. Following a religion is our own personal choice. It is our personal space. We never force anyone. It is not even our right. People are saying we forced her to wear Hijab."

"The picture of Tunisha in hijab being circulated is from the set of the show which was part of the shoot. It can be seen. We never made her wear hijab, it was from the channel," said Shafaq Naaz.

Allegations against Sheezan and their family by Tunisha's mother

Sheezan Khan's mother said, "Tunisha's mother Vanita disrespected us a lot but we will maintain our dignity. She claimed that Falaq took her to a dargah but she has no information about that. You give us proof! You are talking just senseless things. She also accused Sheezan of slapping Tunisha. If your child is being tortured on sets like this, will you just sit and talk on the phone? Hamare bacche ko thappad maare aur hum aise baithe rahenge maa hone ke naate? She used to talk to me so she could have told me about it. She used to eat at my place, stay with me. So when this incident happened, why did she wait? Why didn't she come to my place and slap Sheezan? Was she waiting for Tunisha to take this step?"

On Sheezan having a girlfriend

"Sheezan didn't have any other girlfriend. That girl was called for recording her statement. There's no secret girlfriend," Falaq said.

On Tunisha and Sheezan's break-up

Sheezan's sisters said that Tunisha and Sheezan broke up amicably.

After addressing a press conference, Sheezan Khan's sister Falaq Naaz took to social media to clarify the statement she made about Tunisha and Sheezan's break-up. At a recently held press conference Falaq, Sheezan and Tunisha broke-up, responded saying that, "Pachas baar bol chuki hu nahi hua, nahi hua, nahi hua." (Have said it 50 times, that they didn't.)

Falaq said in the video, "When the press conference started, we cleared it that the break up happened on a good note. They mutually decided that they want to focus on careers first and it's a very early stage. They wanted to work on the show, and then see where they stand later. All these chats are there on Whatsapp as evidence and it's with the police. I just want to tell everybody that there was so much chaos in the press conference and so many reporters questioning from all directions about the break-up so I am just clarifying it here – break up hua tha mutual understanding ke saath." (They broke up mutually).

Pawan Sharma is not Tunisha's manager

The advocate said, "Tunisha's so-called uncle Pawan Sharma was her former manager. He was fired 4 years ago because he used to interfere a lot and behave harshly with Tunisha. Pawan is not their relative. Tunisha's mom has not laid as many allegations as Pawan Sharma has."

Tunisha's ties with family

At the press conference, Sheezan's lawyer claimed that Tunisha had terrible ties with her family and her mother knows it very well. "After her father's demise, Tunisha used to remain upset. The last birthday she celebrated with her father was the only one where she was happy. It was the first time she was going to celebrate happily. Tunisha and Sanjeev Kaushal's relationship is being investigated by the police. But the two of them used to control Tunisha's finances and her life. Tunisha often pleaded in front of her mother for her own money. Her mother used to question her a lot before sending money despite the money being earned by Tunisha."

The lawyer said, "Before lockdown, Sanjeev Kaushal had come to Mumbai for treatment. He insisted on taking Tunisha to Chandigarh. Her mother asked the actress to go but she refused. Tunisha used to panic a lot upon hearing the name Sanjeev Kaushal. They had terrible ties. When Tunisha refused to go, Tunisha's mom Vanita broke her mobile and tried to strangulate her at the instigation of Sanjeev Kaushal. Back then, Tunisha had informed about this the director of her show and also Kanwar Dhillon. After this, her mother and Sanjeev left for Chandigarh for 3 months. Tunisha then lived with Kanwar Dhillon. Sanjeev Kaushal and Vanita's relation, how they used to operate and dominate Tunisha all this disturbed Tunisha. After the death of her cousin in 2016, Tunisha also underwent treatment in Chandigarh."

Conversation between Tunisha and Sheezan on the day of the actresses death

Sheezan's lawyer said a day before her suicide Tunisha had shown a photo of 'phansi ka fanda' on her mobile to co-star Parth Zutshi. Parth got angry and tried to pacify her as well as Sheezan spoke to her. She denied having intentions of doing anything. They informed Tunisha's mom after she came on set. For many consecutive nights, Tunisha wasn't at home. On 24th December, Tunisha and Sheezan were not together before she died by suicide.

Sheezan Khan's custody extends

Actor Sheezan Khan, who is the prime suspect in the death case of Tunisha Sharma, has been sent to judicial custody for two weeks on Saturday. He has asked for home-cooked food in jail, as per the news agency ANI. The applications also seek permission to use an inhaler for Sheezan's asthma. He has also sought permission for visits from family members and lawyers in custody. Sheezan has asked that his hair not be cut while in custody and requested security inside the jail as well.

Meanwhile, Sheezan Khan was dating Tunisha Sharma, the couple broke up a fortnight before the actress's untimely demise.