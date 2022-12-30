The 20-year-old actress Tunisha Sharma died by suicide on December 24 on the sets of her TV show Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul. Reportedly, Tunisha went to the washroom during the tea break. When she did not come back after a long time, people went to check and found her dead. She was rushed to the hospital where she was declared brought dead.

On Sunday, Tunisha Sharma's mother Vanita Sharma filed a complaint against her Ali Baba co-star Sheezan Khan.

Sheezan was later arrested on charges of abetment of suicide a day later.

In a media statement, Vanita said, "First, he had a relationship with her saying that he will marry her and later broke up with her. He was already involved with another woman and yet got into a relationship with Tunisha, and used her for three to four months. He should be punished for that."

Sheezan says will be proven not guilty: Advocate

Sheezan says will be proven not guilty: Advocate

Following the complaint, Sheezan was arrested on charges of abetment of suicide and sent to four-day police custody by Vasai court on Sunday. His custody has now been extended by two days. However, Khan's advocate has told ANI, "In the investigation, it has become clear that police have no evidence against Sheezan. All allegations made by Tunisha's mother are baseless. Police are investigating the case, we should wait. I am very confident that Sheezan will be proven not guilty."

Tunisha's mother makes shocking claims against Sheezan Khan

Tunisha Sharma's mother and maternal uncle held a press conference on December 30 addressing which Tunisha's mother Vanita made shocking claims.

Addressing the media, Tunisha's mom said, 'Tunisha cannot die by suicide. I just don't know what happened in the 10-15 mins. God knows what he did with my child since it happened in Sheezan's makeup room. The day they broke up, Sheezan slapped her and she cried a lot saying he used me. Initially, she had told me that she likes Sheezan."

Her mother claims that Tunisha Sharma's ex-boyfriend, Sheezan Khan, was putting pressure on her to convert.

She further shared with the media, "I just want to know what conspired that day, what triggered her to take this decision. We spoke and in half an hour what happened I don't know. Sheezan brought her down and they didn't call an ambulance."

Recounting what happened on that fateful day Tunisha's mother claimed, "I will not sit quietly until Sheezan is punished. Tunisha checked his phone once and found that he was cheating on her. On questioning Sheezan, he slapped her. My daughter had no disease. I will not spare Sheezan. My daughter has gone, I'm alone now."

Tunisha's mother claims "Sheezan took her from the room but did not call the ambulance. This can also be a murder... Sheezan forced her to wear Hijab as well."

Tunisha's mother shared, "Tunisha broke up with Sheezan after reading his chats with another woman." The actor's mom had also planned a surprise birthday party for her daughter next month in January."

She added, "Tunisha informed me that Sheezan used to consume drugs on the sets. There were changes in Tunisha's behaviour. Sheezan forced her to follow Islam. She also posted on her Instagram that morning, but we have no idea what happened after that."

Speaking to India Today, Vanita said, "I told her to speak and tell us if you are in another relationship. Speak to my daughter but he just told me 'Sorry Aunty, I can't help you'. He involved Tunisha so much in his life and his family that my daughter had started getting distant from me. I used to ask her about their relationship but she never spoke much. He shouldn't have cheated her. If he was in another relationship, then he should have informed her."

She further claimed, "He trapped Tunisha. She was blackmailed by his family... She was taught Urdu, and she had also started speaking Urdu."

Police are recovering Whatsapp chats from Tunisha's phone

The Waliv police are looking into Tunisha's phone, which was unlocked by a team from Apple on Thursday, to check the messages between her, Sheezan and his family.

The police have also recovered nearly 250 pages of WhatsApp chats between Sheezan and Tunisha from his phone that will be further analysed.

Police told the court, "That the day Tunisha passes away, Sheezan and Tunisha had a 15-minute conversation in the makeup room, after which both seemed agitated."