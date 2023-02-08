Bollywood's hottest bachelor and the quintessential diva, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are now married! The two shared some dreamy pictures from their wedding ceremony and sealed the deal with a kiss. Ever since then, wishes have been pouring in for the couple from fans, followers and industry people.

Karan on their love story

Karan Johar, who had launched Sidharth Malhotra and in a way, even Kiara Advani; has shared a beautiful note for the couple. The ace director who was even invited to the wedding, has shared details on how the two met and fell in love. He also called the two dignified and their love story a "magical" one.

The magical love story

"I met him a decade and a half ago.... Silent, strong and still so sensitive.... I met her many years after... silent, strong and so sensitive in equal measure...Then they met each other and i realised in that moment that the these two pillars of strength and dignity can make an irreplaceable bond and create the most magical love story together.... Watching them is a fairy tale that is rooted in tradition and family," KJo wrote.

"A they exchanged vows on a mandap of mohabbat everyone around them felt the pulse...felt the energy... I sat proud, elated and bursting with only love for the two of them! I love you Sid.... I love you Ki.... May today be your forever," he concluded.

Sidharth and Kiara are expected to host a grand wedding reception for Bollywood celebs this week.