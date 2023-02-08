Bollywood's one of the most loved couple, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are officially husband and wife. The couple had a dreamy wedding in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. The couple tied the knot in the presence of their families and their friends.

The wait is over: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani share first pictures from the mandap

Fans and media have been waiting with bated breath to see the first official picture of Sidharth and Kiara as bride and groom. On Tuesday late evening, the bride and groom took to their social media handles and dropped the first set of pictures from the mandap. The couple captioned the pictures as, "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead ❤️"

Kiss of love

In the first picture shared by Kiara and Sidharth, the newlyweds are lovingly gazing into each other's eyes with folded hands.

In the second picture, they can be seen enjoying a good laugh in the second one. While in the third picture, Sidharth kisses wifey Kiara on her cheeks.

Soon celebrities and fans flocked to Sid and Kiara's social media handles and congratulated the couple on their new beginning.

Wedding outfit

Sidharth and Kiara's wedding outfit has been designed by Manish Malhotra. Kiara looks breathtakingly beautiful as she opted for a baby Pink lehenga while Sidharth wore an off-white coloured sherwani with golden embroidery.

On February 7, 2023, Kiara and Sidharth exchanged vows at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace at 5 pm.

Reception in Delhi on February 9

As per several reports, after three days long wedding festivities. The couple will be flying to Delhi from Jaisalmer on February 8, that is on Wednesday.

The couple will take a private jet and go straight to Sidharth's residence in Delhi's capital city. The newlyweds will host a reception there on February 9 in Delhi. On February 10, the couple will be back in Mumbai.

Mumbai reception on February 12

The newlyweds are all set to hold a grand reception in Mumbai on February 12. They will invite their friends from the industry as well as the media.

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are back in the Bay after attending Sidharth and Kiara's intimate wedding

Hours after attending the wedding of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in Jaisalmer on Tuesday, Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira Rajput were spotted at the Mumbai airport. Mira and Shahid were snapped walking hand-in-hand at the airport.

Guests at the wedding

Sidharth and Kiara have invited a few names from the tinsel town to their wedding. Juhi Chawla, Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Akash Ambani, Ashivni Yardi, and Aarti Shetty blessed the couple.

Juhi talks about Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding

Juhi Chawla took to her social media handles and shared a collage of two pictures from the flight with the hashtag SidKiara. In the images shared by Juhi Chawla, she can be seen sitting in the aircraft wearing a white shirt, jeans and a blue cap.

For the unversed, the veteran actress is a childhood friend of Kiara's father Jagdeep Advani.

Check out Juhi Chawla's post below:

Before boarding the aircraft from Mumbai, the actress shared her excitement on her social media, after she arrived at the Jaisalmer airport, the paparazzi stationed at the arrival thronged the actress and her husband Jay Mehta and quizzed them about Sid Kiara's wedding. The actress shared best wishes to the couple.

Sharing her excitement with the shutterbugs the actress said, "I am going to attend the wedding, my blessings are with the couple. Sidharth and Kiara make a beautiful jodi."

My Desi Breakfast ? - not to miss the pickles , gud and dahi , .. served in kasa and mitti ka bartan with paper straw and the marigold flower... love my Indian tradition . pic.twitter.com/c5FxK81HgS — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) February 7, 2023

Phones of staff members stationed at the wedding venue have been covered.

Celebrity paparazzo Viral shared it on his Instagram handle.

Sidharth and Kiara's love story

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani had first met during the wrap-up party of the 2018 anthology Lust Stories. Kiara had featured in the segment directed by Karan Johar. The two also shared screen space in Shershaah, where their chemistry was much loved by fans.