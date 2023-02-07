Congratulations are in order! Bollywood's one of the most loved couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are now officially married. Today, on February 7, the couple exchanged vows in front of their friends and family members in an intimate yet lavish ceremony at the Suryagarh Palace, Jaisalmer.

Although the couple hasn't shared anything on Instagram so far. However, the paparazzi present at the wedding has shared on social media that Sid and Kiara are now husband and wife.

Beginning of the happily ever after!

Several media outlets as well as Wikipedia pages of actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have confirmed that the couple is now officially married.

Take a look at their Wikipedia pages.

The page has referred to as each other's spouses.

The Malhotras and the Advanis, along with the celebs took part in the close-knitted ceremony. The videos and pictures show the baartis who are coming out from the venue have confirmed that Sid and Kiara have exchanged vows and are looking beautiful.

A video shared on the paparazzi handle shows the photo asking whether the wedding has been solemnised to which the guy said, " haan Shaadi Ho gaye hai." (yes, they have got married).

Official pictures are awaited!

As per reports in Filmfare, the bride and the groom – Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra had reportedly opted for silver wedding ensembles. However, official pictures are awaited.

Their wedding ceremony is being held in Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Visuals from the venue featuring band members, floral chhatris and a decked-up ghodi have been shared on social media.

The baraatis are seen wearing traditional pink outfits. They held umbrellas (chhatris) decked with flowers. One of them also held a flag which read, "Delhi" .

Wedding and reception

Sidharth and Kiara's wedding has a strict no-phone policy and the couple is expected to make their relationship official, soon after the wedding. As per reports, they will be also hosting a wedding reception at 8 pm on Tuesday.

Guest List

Yesterday, Juhi updated her Insta family by dropping pictures from a flight on her Instagram stories and wrote, "#SidKiara". Also, she interacted with the media stationed outside Jaisalmer airport and said, "Main to shaadi attend karne jaa rahi hun. Unko humari blessings hai, bohot hi sundar Jodi hai Kiara aur Sidharth ki (I'm going to attend the wedding. Kiara and Sidharth are most beautiful couple),"

International Business Times India wishes the couple a very Happy married life!