Swara Bhasker made the most of her daughter Raabiyaa's first ever Bakri Eid. The mother-daughter duo was seen twinning in matching outfits. Swara also mentioned that her husband, Fahad Ahmed was not in the same city and it was her vegetarian parents who cooked the Eid spread and hosted the dinner on the occasion.

Swara's Eid post

"It was Raabu's first Bakr-Eid and @fahadzirarahmad, and I weren't in the same city, but I wanted to celebrate because I want Raabu to have the joys and blessings of both the cultures and identities she is born into," the Anarkali of Aarah actress wrote on social media.

Vegetarian parents hosted the spread

Swara further added, "My vegetarian parents hosted the most sumptuous dinner and my friends came with blessings, warmth and so many gifts for my baby girl. But most importantly with big hearts and with precious time. She is too small to know it now but I will remind Raabu as she grows that she was and will remain blessed to be born into such a large-hearted and loving tribe. My heart and tummy are both full! Thank you guys (folded hands, red heart and evil eye emojis)."

The Veere Di Wedding actress shared picture showing several sumptuous looking food items spread across the table. In another picture, she was seen enjoying quality time with friends and family. She also revealed that drinks for the night were – khus sherbet and roof afza. Swara's delicious looking non vegetarian Eid spread picture comes just a day after she slammed a food vlogger over 'proud to be vegetarian' post.

Swara's post slamming food blogger's 'proud vegetarian' declaration

"Honestly... I don't understand this smug self righteousness of vegetarians. Your entire diet is made denying the calf its mother's milk.. forcibly impregnating cows then separating them from their babies & stealing their milk. You eat root vegetables? That kills the whole plant! Please relax with the virtue signalling just because it's Bakr Eid!" she had written.