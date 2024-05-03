Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker have always been at loggerheads. The two prolific actresses worked together in Tanu Weds Manu but have always maintained that they were never really friends. However, many a times, due to their feud or work profile; their names are taken together. Reacting to it, Swara has recently said that there is a big difference between the two of them and their names shouldn't be taken in the same breath.

Big difference between Kangana and Swara

Swara said that while Kangana has always spoken in favour of the government, she has always raised her voice to question the government. "I just want to point out that a lot of people say 'Kangana and you, Kangana and you', but there is a big difference. Kangana ne jab awaaz uthai, satta ke paksh mein uthai, maine jab awaaz uthai, satta se sawal karne ke liye uthai (When Kangana raised her voice, it was in favour of the government, whenever I raised my voice, it was to question the government)," she said in a chat show.

Bhasker also added that she likes Rahul Gandhi as a leader as he talks about love. However, she firmly maintains that she would never join any political party and be a politician. "I like Rahul Gandhi as a leader a lot. I think his vision, the issues he raises, and his efforts are all great for our country. The most important thing is that any politician who talks about love in our country, I will support that."

Kangana Ranaut has often taken potshots at Swara and also called her a 'B grade actress'. Despite all their animosity with one another, Kangana had congratulated Swara on her marriage. "You both look happy and blessed. That's God's Grace ... marriages happen in the hearts rest all are formalities," the Queen actress had written.