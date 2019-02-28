Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker has slammed Pakistani actress Veena Malik for trolling Indian Air Force pilot and Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was captured by Pakistani forces.

Veena Malik had shared a photo of Abhinandan and mocked him by writing, "Abhi Abhi Tu Ayo Ho...Achi Mehmaan Nawazi Ho GI Aap Ki (You have just arrived. You will get a good treatment). Later, she shared another picture of him and wrote, "Leave Everything....!!! I never seen this style of Mostache Before#Abhinandan #PakistanStrikesBack."

Swara Bhasker retweeted one of Veena Malik's post and slammed her for her insensitive comment. She wrote, "Veena ji.. Shame on you & ur sick mindset. Your glee is just gross! Our officer is a hero- brave, gracious & dignified in the face of capture. At least some decency from that major in you army who was questioning #WingCommanderAbhinandan or the many Pakistanis suing 4 peace #sick."

Veena Malik had made her acting debut with 2000's Pakistani film Tere Pyar Mein. After starring in some movies, she went to make her appearance on Pakistani TV shows. She forayed into Indian TV industry with Bigg Boss 4 in 2010 and her stint on the Salman Khan hosted show flooded with several film offers in the country.

Veen Malik forayed into Bollwyood with Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya in 2012. She starred in films like Daal Mein Kuch Kaala Hai (2012), Jatts In Golmaal (2013), Zindagi 50-50 (2013), Super Model (2013) and Mumbai 125 KM 3D (2014). She also entered Sandalwood with Dirty Picture: Silk Sakkath Maga (2013) and Tollywood with Nagna Satyam (2014). She bid goodbye to acting after marrying businessman Asad Bashir Khan Khattak.

After the Surgical Strike 2, Veena Malik mocked India's attack on Pakistan. She shared photo featuring bomb attack and wrote February 26, "My Name is tree...And I'm not a Terrorist ...!!! #Surgicalstrike2"

Veena Malik also responded to the Twitter posts of Bollywood celebs like Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan and Shobhaa De and mocked them over their post on IAF's air strike on terror camps in Pakistan.

Ajay Devgn tweeted, "Mess with the best, die like the rest. Salute #IndianAirForce. @narendramodi." Responding to him Veena Malik tweeted, "Yeah... RIP...DEAD TREES. Hello @ajaydevgn This Happens wen U Mess With The BestWe Even Avenge Our Trees #PakistanArmyZindabad #PakistanZindabaad #PakistanStrikesBack"

Shobhaa De tweeted, "Salute to Indian forces ✈" In response to her, Veena Malik wrote, "Salute to Maha Fakes"

Veena Malik mocked B-Towners, saying, "Hello To all my Bollywood BuddiesDon't Mess With Us @narendramodi @BeingSalmanKhan @DeShobhaa @IAF_MCC #IndianAirForce #IndianMedia"

Salman Khan tweeted, "Respect @IAF_MCC Indian Air Force... Jai ho !!!" Veena Malik retweeted his post and wrote, "Salaam Salman Gee....!!! Aap ki @IAF_MCC ki Khabar Lay Lo #PakistanZindabad

Akshay Kumar tweeted, "Proud of our #IndianAirForce fighters for destroying terror camps. अंदर घुस के मारो ! Quiet no more! #IndiaStrikesBack" In response to him, Veena Malik wrote, "Hey @akshaykumar these Machines of #indianAirForce destroyed the terror camps of trees Yesterday... Check them out Now @akshaykumar For Details check out News channels n Twitter"

Veena Malik also mocked Kangana Ranaut, by comparing her mechanical horse riding scene during Manikarnika shoot with surgical strike 2. She wrote, "Their #Surgicalstrike2 was as real as Her Horse in her latest Film

However, Veena Malik's rant against Indian celebs did not go down well with many filmgoers, who slammed her for her ingratitude. A fan named Siddharth Garg‏ tweeted, "How can someone be so shameless? This same woman earned lots of money from India and she retweets ppl abusing india, curses our pm, makes fun of bollywood stars etc. Disgusting person u r!"

Veena Malik, who is known for her dirty publicity stunt in India, also responded to Siddharth Garg and wrote, "Not only made money...Had some amazing publicity stunt too ...seems u guys learned a thing or two from me tho"