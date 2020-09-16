Swara Bhaskar has condemned her colleague Kangana Ranaut for disrespecting actress-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan, who urged the government to provide protection for the film industry.

Kangana Ranaut has been fighting against nepotism in the film industry for quite some time now. Post the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, she has intensified her fight and condemned the movie mafia and drug abuse in Bollywood. She recently condemned Jaya Bachchan for defending the Hindi film industry and she came under fire with many celebs criticizing her for her comments.

Swara Bhaskar took to her Twitter page on Wednesday called out Kangana. She wrote, "Sickening Kangana. Shameful comment! Stop it, please. Keep the dirt of your mind limited to yourself, if you want to abuse me, let me .. I will gladly listen to your nonsense and fight this mud wrestling with you. Respect for elders is the first lesson of Indian culture - and you are a perceived nationalist."

Addressing the Rajya Sabha, MP Jaya Bachchan said on Monday, "People in the entertainment industry are being flogged by social media. People who made their names in the industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree. I hope that govt tells such people not to use this kind of language."

Jaya Bachchan added, "Just because there are some people, you can't tarnish the image of the entire industry. I am ashamed that yesterday one of our members in Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it. It is a shame. Jis thaali me khaate hain usi me chched karte hain."

While many celebs applauded her, Kangana Ranaut slammed Jaya Bachchan, as she tweeted, "Jaya ji would you say the same thing if in my place it was your daughter Shweta beaten, drugged and molested as a teenage, would you say the same thing if Abhieshek complained about bullying and harassment constantly and found hanging one day? Show compassion for us also."

Kangana Ranaut spoke about Jaya's criticism on Ravi Kishan and tweeted today, "Which plate has Jaya ji and her industry given? A thali was found in which two minutes of roll item numbers and a romantic scene were found. That too after sleeping with HERO, I taught the industry the fame, decorated the thali with patriotic films, this is my own plate Jaya ji nahi aapki."

