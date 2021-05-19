Mahamandaleshwar Swami Awadheshanand Giri of Juna Akhara has requested not to politicize Kumbh. His statement came at a time when a day earlier, the BJP accused Congress of designing a 'toolkit' to discredit Kumbh as a 'Super Spreader' COVID-19 event. He said that a toolkit is spreading propaganda that the reason behind spreading coronavirus across the country was Kumbh but when the Kumbh was going on in Uttarakhand, the cases were already increasing in other states while the COVID cases in Uttarakhand were under control.

According to news agency ANI, Swami Awadheshanand said, "A toolkit is spreading propaganda that Kumbh was the reason behind the spread of COVID-19 cases across the country. When Kumbh was going on in Uttarakhand, cases were already increasing in other states, while the situation in the state was not serious."

Moreover, he also added that an attempt is being made to discredit the country's culture, customs, faith, and traditions in a planned manner. It is not right to politicize Kumbh and the entire saint community strongly condemns this.

The latest saga in 'Toolkit'

It is to be noted that on Tuesday, the BJP made a serious allegation on Congress, alleging that the grand old party is 'maligning' the image of India and PM Modi with the help of a toolkit. Many BJP leaders including its President JP Nadda, Sambit Patra, Smriti Irani, and BL Santosh tweeted the toolkit which the party claimed has been circulated by Congress.

Citing a "toolkit", BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged that at the time of Corona, when the entire country was fighting an epidemic, the Congress "humiliated and maligned" India across the world for political mileage. Reacting sharply to the allegations, the Congress demanded registration of FIR against BJP National President JP Nadda, party spokesperson Sambit Patra, and other leaders in this regard. The Congress wrote to the Delhi Police Commissioner and SHO Tughlaq Road Police Station.