Amid politics over post-poll violence in West Bengal, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed its fact-finding team to conduct an inquiry to ascertain the facts. BJP national president J P Nadda has already reached West Bengal to visit families of BJP workers allegedly killed in post-poll violence.

"NHRC takes cognizance of alleged post-poll violence in West Bengal and orders its fact-finding team to conduct spot inquiry", NHRC India tweets from the official Twitter handle.

"The NHRC, India has come across several media reports published in various newspapers regarding the death of some persons in the alleged post-poll violence in West Bengal on May 3, 2021", official communiqué of NHRC states, adding, "The political workers allegedly clashed with each other, party offices were torched down and some homes were ransacked and valuables also looted. District Administration and local law and order enforcement agencies appear not to have acted to stop such violation of human rights of the affected persons."

Considering as a fit case of an alleged violation of the right to life of the innocent citizens, the NHRC has today taken suo-motu cognizance of the matter and has requested its DIG (Investigation) to constitute a team of the officers of the investigation division of the Commission to conduct an on the spot fact-finding investigation and to submit a report at the earliest, preferably within two weeks.

BJP dubs TMC government as 'fascist'

"Whatever TMC is doing is very close to Nazi Germany's fascism. This is a fascist govt. Such incidents do not take place in a democratic govt. Where is Arvind Kejriwal Ji, Sharad Pawar Ji today? Why are they silent today about the people of Bengal today?", the official Twitter handle of BJP tweets.

The BJP alleged its cadres were killed by TMC workers after the assembly poll results and that Bengal is burning because of "state-sponsored violence." BJP's West Bengal leader Anirban Ganguly added that people who voted for the TMC should ask whether what is happening in Bengal is right.

"Several BJP workers are getting anonymous phone calls that are mostly death threats. Bengal Minister and TMC leader Firhad Hakim had also said that after elections end and central forces leave the state, we will take care of everyone," Ganguly said and a large number of BJP workers have had to leave their houses in Bolpur, Birbhum and other constituencies for their safety and they were spending their days in fear.