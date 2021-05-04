Return of the displaced Kashmir Pandits to their native places was the most cherished desire of former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Jagmohan, 93, who passed away on late Monday night.

During his meeting with Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda and Union Minister, Dharminder Pradhan in the month of September 2019, Jagmohan had stated that the return of the displaced Kashmir Pandits to their native place was his desire.

It was during the second tenure of Jagmohan, as Governor of the erstwhile state of J&K that Kashmiri Pandits were forced to leave their homes and hearts from Kashmir Valley due to terror threats.

"Now, the current government has shown courage and removed Article 370 to bring these regions into the mainstream. I want to see Kashmiri Pandit's return with dignity and pride to their homeland and their status restored", Jagmohan had once tweeted, while mentioning the 'Shikara' movie of Vidu Vinod Chopra.

After abrogating Article 370, Shah along with Nadda and Pradhan had met Jagmohan as part of the outreach campaign of the party to sensitize the intelligentsia.

Displaced KPs, across the globe, recall their 'saviour'



Although the demise of Jagmohan is widely condoled from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Lieutenant Governor of J&K Manoj Sinha, condolences continue to pour in, while the displaced Kashmir Pandits recalled his contribution in saving their lives.

"When the history of Kashmir is written in the future, there will be one name which will stand out as the saviour of Kashmiri Pandits -- Jagmohan. Hats off to this saviour! May he attain Moksha !", tweeted Vimal Wakhlu.

"Not many know but Governor Jagmohan spent almost his entire retired life inside the IIC Library in New Delhi's Lodhi Road. There was a dedicated spot where he was surrounded by books. Silently reading, far away from politics. Ever smiling, humble personality. What a man!", eminent journalist Aditya Raj Kaul tweets.

Replying to Kaul's tweet, another netizen, Manish Bhat replied, "His swift actions single-handedly allowed us KPs to leave with our dignity intact. Really sad day especially for the KP Community. Prayers for the ]departed soul. Om Shanti Om."

Film Maker and Kashmir Exodus survivor Ashoke Pandit said, "The saviour of #KashmiriHindus Aadarniya Jagmohan Ji (Ex-Governor of J&K) is no more. You were our saviour who protected our dignity and honour & thus will always remain in our hearts. Heartfelt Condolences to the family".

Architect of Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board

An able administrator Jagmohan is known for his contributions to the Jammu and Kashmir region, including the creation of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board when he was the Jammu & Kashmir Governor.

The creation of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), when he was the Jammu & Kashmir Governor, was the biggest achievement of Jagmohan. The board was created in 1986 and the model has been emulated for the management of shrines and temples across India. Existing facilities for the devotees and infrastructures were his brainchild and vision.

It was only after the creation of the Shrine Board that this pilgrimage was brought forth on the national and international map. Before the formation of the Shrine Board, only one million pilgrims used to visit the cave shrine every year but the footfall has increased to 10 million pilgrims per year now.