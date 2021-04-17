Keeping in view a surge in coronavirus cases, authorities have put in place strict Covid protocol and guidelines during the Navratras. Apart from producing corona negative certificates for pilgrimage to the cave shrine, the devotees have to strictly follow guidelines and restrictions on the 14 kilometer route from Katra to Bhawan.

Strict covid protocols have been put in place for the safety to all devotees coming from different parts of the country as well as from abroad during holy Navratras, CEO of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi ShrineBoard, Ramesh Kumar said.

Kumar had visited Bhawan last week and various other locations on the track and reviewed these arrangements. He checked the arrangements at Yatra registration counters at Katra and, at Darshani Deodi, Banganga, Adhkuwari, Tarakote Marg, Sanjichhat, HimkotiMarg, Bhawan, Bhairon Complex and other locations between Katra and Bhawan.

These arrangements include ensuring round-the-clock water and power supply all along the tracks leading to the shrine, sanitization, medicare, and availability of special "fast related" food at the catering outlets of the Shrine Board.

He also reviewed the arrangement which have been put in place for ensuring strict enforcement of all the precautionary measures vis-à-vis COVID-19 protocols and guidelines.

Giving details of these arrangements, the CEO said that like in the past, the Bhawan of Shri Mata Vaishno Deviji, Atka and the area surrounding it has been beautifully decorated with exquisite flowers. Likewise, the illumination of the Bhawan area with attractive and colourful lights has also been done. He added that as was done in the last year's Shardiya Navratras, there will be Bhajan and Bhaint performances by the renowned artistes besides the morning and evening Atka Aarti during these Navratras also.

Other special features of these arrangements include organising the Shat ChandiMaha Yagya at shrine during the Navratras for peace, prosperity and health of humanity. The Shat Chandi Maha Yagya will be telecast live from 10.30 a.m. to12.00 noon daily during the Navratras.

Strictrestrictions during Navratras ·