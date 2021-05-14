As the opposition parties are continuously criticizing Narendra Modi's administration for ignoring the risk of the Covid second wave, BJP has rebutted these claims and has made it clear that the Modi government has several times warned the states regarding the possibility of an imminent second surge of infections.

Modi conducted six meetings with chief ministers

According to BJP, Narendra Modi, in his meetings with chief ministers of the states, several times warned about the second surge and asked them to adopt precautionary measures. The prime minister also urged state governments not to be overconfident and asked them to take urgent steps before it was too late.

BJP claimed that Narendra Modi held six interactions with chief ministers, starting from September 23 last year to the most recent one on April 23. The PM had also asked chief ministers of various states to increase testing in 60 districts where the caseloads were rising phenomenally.

Chief ministers were busy with election campaigns

The 'Narrative vs Truth' chart which is being now shared by BJP leaders also claims that chief ministers like Mamata Banerjee were busy with the election campaign when the prime minister issued such a grave warning.

BJP also revealed that the central government had dispatched teams to various parts as soon as states like Maharashtra and Kerala showed a steady rise in fresh Covid positive cases. BJP leaders also claimed that the coronavirus cases in India will be obviously higher as the country has a huge population.

"India has more people than Europe and North America put together. So, in absolute numbers, India will obviously be higher. But in terms of cases and deaths per million population, India stands at 110th in the world so far," said BJP.