As the coronavirus infection is wreaking havoc in India, medical experts in the country are increasingly worried about mucormycisis (Black Fungus), a disease triggered by Covid-infection. According to fresh reports, Gangaram Hospital in Delhi has witnessed some mucormycisis infection among patients, a kind of dangerous fungal infection.

What is Mucormycisis?

Mucormycisis, commonly known as Black Fungal infection, is a fungal infection triggered by Covid-19. This infection often turns deadly among people in transplants, ICUs, and immuno-deficient patients.

"We are seeing a rise again in this dangerous fungal infection triggered by Covid 19. In the last two days, we have admitted six cases of Mucormycosis. Last year this deadly infection caused high mortality with many patients suffering from loss of eyesight and removal of nose and jaw bone," said Dr. Manish Munjal, senior ENT surgeon at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

What causes a rise in Mucormycisis?

Ajay Swaroop, the chairman of the ENT department at Gangaram Hospital revealed that black fungal infection is usually seen among Covid recovered patients with comorbidities such as diabetes or kidney, heart failure, or cancer.

"Use of steroids in the treatment of Covid infection plus the fact that many Covid patients have diabetes as comorbidity could be one of the reasons for this rise in black fungus infection again. Covid patients with weak immunity are more prone to this deadly infection," said Swaroop.

According to medical experts, patients with weak immunity are usually more prone to mucormycosis. Some of the symptoms of mucormycosis are nose obstruction, swelling in the eyes or cheeks, and black crusts in the nose. People who show these symptoms should immediately consult their physician and should start anti-fungal treatment.

According to the latest updates, India witnessed more than 4,10,000 fresh coronavirus cases and 3,920 Covid-related deaths on May 06. Medical experts believe that the presence of double and triple mutant variants is the reason behind the sudden surge in Covid cases.