From its known focus on smaller cars for the domestic market, Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest carmaker, seems to be slowly shifting to the bigger cars like the sedan and SUVs at the moment. After launching a new third-generation Swift hatchback in February this year, the carmaker is gearing up to introduce a number of big models. The new Ertiga facelift, Ciaz facelift and maybe the full-grown SUV, the Vitara, could be driving into the showrooms soon.

Already, auto enthusiasts in India have been treated to images of the new Ciaz and Ertiga facelifts being tested on public roads. Now comes yet another set of images, and this time around the images of the full-grown SUV of Suzuki, the Vitara. Seen without any camouflage, the prototype of the Suzuki Vitara seems to be the same test mule in metallic turquoise color that was spotted last month.

While there is still a lot of confusion over the arrival of the Vitara in India, the repeated sightings of the model suggest a potential launch. In the global market, Vitara is offered in two engine options -- 1.4-litre BoosterJet turbocharged petrol and 1.6-litre Fiat Multijet turbocharged diesel. The petrol engine produces 138 bhp of power and 230 Nm of torque while the diesel mill produces 120 bhp and 320 Nm of torque. Vitara is sold in both front wheel drive and all-wheel drive options.

The India-spec models are expected to be offered in front-wheel-drive format only and a launch is rumored in 2019. Both the engines in the global market are also expected to be offered in India and the engines will be mated to six-speed manual transmission and an automatic transmission.

If launched, the Suzuki Vitara will go up against Hyundai Creta and Renault Duster.

Image: TeamBHP