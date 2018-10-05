Suzuki Motorcycle India has launched its 650cc adventure tourer, the V-Strom 650, months after the bike's debut at the Auto Expo 2018. The Japanese motorcycle maker has priced the V-Strom 650 at Rs 7.46 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and it will be offered only in the off-road biased XT version in India in two colour options- Champion Yellow and Pearl Glacier White.

As expected, Suzuki Motorcycle India has opted to go for Completely Knocked Down (CKD) line for the V-Strom 650XT and it has been assembled in Haryana. It is this the third big bike Suzuki is assembling in India, with the others being the Hayabusa and GSX-S750.

The V-Strom 650 gets an edgy design in line with the elder sibling, the V-Strom 1000. The motorcycle gets a purposeful stance with a front beak that neatly integrated below the headlamp. The large windscreen is manually adjustable. The V-Strom 650 XT gets mounting points for luggage panniers, a top box and a fuel tank with 20-litres of capacity.

Suzuki V-Strom 650XT flaunts multi-function instrument panel incorporates the speedometer, odometer, fuel level, coolant temperature, gear position, battery voltage, traction-control modes. It also gets Easy Start System enabling to start the engine with only one push of the starter button.

IBT Media/ Ken Sunny

Based on the twin spar frame, the V-Strom 650XT is powered by a twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC 645cc engine that develops 71hp of power and 62Nm of torque, mated to a six-speed transmission. The motorcycle also gets a three-stage traction control system and ABS as standard.

The bike is equipped with preload-adjustable 43mm front forks and rear monoshock adjustable for preload and damping. In addition to the ABS, 310mm discs at the front and a single 260mm rear disc tame the bike. Being an off-road focused version, the V-Strom 650 XT version gets spoked wheels and specially designed BATTLAX Adventure A40 tyres which is a tubeless unit.

Suzuki V-Strom 650XT will go up against the Kawasaki Versys 650 in India which is priced around Rs 6.7 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The Kawasaki model is powered by a parallel twin engine that develops 68hp of power and 64Nm of torque.