Ever since a picture of Sussanne Khan surfaced with Arslan Goni, social media went into a tizzy. Gossipmongers started working overtime to churn out stories of their alleged relationship. Sussanne Khan remains one of the most popular and loved celebrity wives. Right when the world was thinking Sussanne and Hrithik might give their relationship a second chance, the news of Arslan Goni coming into the picture left everyone surprised.

It all started when a picture of Sussanne standing cosily with Arslan Goni surfaced online. Ekta Kapoor, Ridhi Dogra, Nandita Mahtani were also present in the frame. However, it was the camaraderie between Arslan and Sussanne that set the tongues wagging. Sussanne was seen wrapping her arms around the handsome hunk and the two looked quite comfortable with each-other.

Let's take a look at how this rumoured relationship started

Now let us tell you how this rumoured relationship is said to have started. As per a report in Pinkvilla, Arslan and Sussanne met through common friends from the small screen. The two have known each-other for close to six months but the bond grew stronger in recent times. The report further states that since Sussanne went through a lot in her personal life with Hrithik Roshan, she is taking things pretty slow this time.

Some unknown facts about Arslan Goni

People came to know of Arslan Goni as the brother of Bigg Boss 14 contestant Aly Goni. The dashing dude is an actor and made his debut with 'Jia Aur Jia' starring Kalki Koechlin and Richa Chadha. The actor was involved in modelling and theatres before he ventured into acting. Arslan would be seen in Balaji Telefilm's web series next where he would be playing a negative character.