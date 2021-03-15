Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan might have parted ways, but the two continue to give us major relationship and parenting goals. Despite the ups and downs in their marriage, the duo has stood rock solid behind each-other always. In fact, it was during the lockdown that the two not only moved in together but showed the world how divorce doesn't always has to be bitter.

As Sussanne Khan is now making news for her rumoured relationship with Aly Goni's brother Arslan Goni, let's take a look back at the time when she had spoken about Hrithik Roshan cheating on her.

It was during the first season of Koffee with Karan that Gauri Khan and Sussanne Roshan both had joined the couch for an interaction. Karan Johar asked the two ladies if there are any insecure moments since the two men are always surrounded by the most gorgeous looking women.

Sussanne's take on separation with Hrithik Roshan

Sussanne had said that she wouldn't be able to move on with her life. She had said, "If there ever has to be a time where I am not with Hrithik for whatever reason I don't think I would want to move on with my life. Can't imagine my life without him. I think I am too attached."

Couple goals

Sussanne had also revealed that if any co-actor tries to flirt with Hrithik, he comes home and tells her all about it. Sussanne also added that they were friends before becoming man and wife and that friendship continues between the two. The entreprenuer had even said that there are no secrets in their marriage and hence no insecurities either.

We have always taken massive inspiration from Hrithik and Sussanne's relationship. Together or not, we are sure the two have always got each others' backing.