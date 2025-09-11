Suspected terrorist arrested from Delhi, a day after 'ISIS terror' module busted

Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested one more suspected ISIS-linked operative from the national capital, officials said on Thursday.

So far, the Delhi Police have arrested five suspected terror operatives from different states, according to the sources.

Additionally, the authorities also found sodium biocarbonate (which is used for making improvised explosive devices (IEDs), a box containing electronic components, like circuits, strip wires, diodes, and a motherboard, and respiratory masks from the suspect, the sources mentioned.

This comes a day after Delhi Police, in coordination with central intelligence agencies, have uncovered a suspected ISIS-inspired terror module in the national capital, arresting at least two suspects early on Wednesday.

The first arrest took place in South Delhi, where the accused has been identified as Aftab. The operation was led by Additional Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Kushwaha. Following this, raids were carried out in other states.

Delhi Police's Special Cell and the Jharkhand Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) then arrested a suspected ISIS-linked operative, identified as Ashar Danish, from the Lower Bazaar area of Ranchi, officials said.

Danish, a native of Petarwar in Bokaro district, had been on the radar of security agencies for a long time.

Acting on intelligence inputs, the joint team swooped down on Tabarak Lodge in Islamnagar, where he had been staying in hiding.

During the raid, the police recovered weapons, chemicals suspected to be used for making explosives, and several electronic devices, including laptops and mobile phones.

These were sent for forensic and technical examination to trace possible terror links and digital footprints.

According to officials, preliminary investigation suggests that Danish was actively preparing for a major conspiracy. His movements were being closely monitored in connection with a case already registered against him in Delhi.

Following his arrest, Delhi Police will seek his remand to interrogate him further in the national capital.

The crackdown did not stop in Ranchi alone. The joint team also carried out raids in the Palamu district of Jharkhand, detaining another suspect for questioning.

Officials believe the latest operation once again highlights how terror outfits are attempting to use Jharkhand as a haven.

The ATS and Delhi Police are now focusing on Danish's network, potential handlers, and possible links with previously arrested suspects.

Sources said interrogation of Danish could provide crucial leads about sleeper cells and the larger terror network operating in the region.

(With inputs from IANS)