Amid a flood-like situation in the border areas, alert troopers of the Border Security Force (BSF) arrested a Pakistani national who was trying to sneak across the border from the R.S. Pura area of Jammu and Kashmir along the International Border.

According to reports, in the intervening night between September 7 and 8, BSF troops observed suspicious movement when a Pakistani national was seen crossing the International Border and approaching the border fence aggressively in the Suchetgarh tehsil of Jammu district.

The intruder was warned by alert troops but paid no heed. Sensing a threat, the BSF personnel fired at him and took him into custody. During questioning, he revealed his identity as Siraaj Khan, son of Zahid Khan from village 27 Chak, tehsil Bhalwal, district Sargodha, Punjab, Pakistan.

On 07 Sep 2025 at about 2110 Hrs, BSF troops observed suspicious movement wherein a Pak National was observed crossing the IB and approaching aggresively towards border fence in Tehsil Suchetgarh, Jammu. He was warned by alert troops but paid no heed. BSF troops sensing threat… pic.twitter.com/1lLnl03FkV — BSF JAMMU (@bsf_jammu) September 8, 2025

During a search, Pakistani currency was recovered from him. He has since been handed over to the police.

BSF lodges protest with Pakistani rangers

After arresting the intruder, BSF officers lodged a protest with the Pakistani Rangers, accusing them of allowing the intruder to cross into this side of the border.

Although the questioning of the arrested individual is ongoing, sources said it is believed that the intruder had been assigned the task of surveying the International Border after reports of fencing damage caused by recent floods.

Pakistani intruder was earlier killed on IB on August 11

Earlier, on August 11, a Pakistani intruder was killed after being shot by the BSF while attempting to sneak into this side from across the International Border (IB) in Kathua district, Jammu and Kashmir.

Officials said BSF troops noticed some intruders trying to cross between Chandwan and Kothey border outposts in the Hiranagar sector and challenged them to stop.

The intruders ignored repeated warnings, prompting BSF personnel at the forward posts to open fire, injuring one of them, the officials said.

The injured intruder was arrested and immediately shifted to a hospital for treatment. He was later referred to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Vijaypur, for specialized care but succumbed to his injuries.

The identity of the intruder and the motive behind his failed infiltration attempt were later investigated, and it was found that he was a guide of terrorists.

Second terrorist killed in Kulgam encounter

Meanwhile, one more terrorist was killed in an ongoing encounter in the Guddar area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district on Monday.

A senior police officer confirmed that one more terrorist had been killed during an exchange of fire with security forces. The identity of the slain terrorist is being ascertained.

Earlier, an unidentified terrorist was killed while three army soldiers, including a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO), were injured during the gunfight.

Reports said that during the firefight, one terrorist was neutralized while three army personnel, including a JCO, sustained injuries. Among them, one soldier is in serious condition.

The encounter broke out after intelligence inputs were received about the presence of terrorists in the area. A joint team of police, army, and CRPF launched the operation in the Guddar area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district.