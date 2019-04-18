Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj is known for her active role on Twitter, popularly among Indian abroad. Time and again the minister helps always helps Indians to get back to the country whenever they tweet to her for help.

However, things are not looking up for one particular man in Saudi Arabia who tweeted to the embassy saying that he has been in the Middle Eastern country for 21 months with no leave and he wants to come back to India but is unable to.

In a tweet, which has now been deleted, the man, who identifies himself as Ali, wrote, "Sir, tell me one thing, can you help me or should I kill myself? It has been about 12 months that I have been pleading for help from the embassy. It would be a huge help if you can send me to India. I have four children."

He also tweeted, "There's some problem in my family back home. It's been 21 months since I came here and haven't taken leave. Please help me return to India."

To the tweet, Swaraj replied, "'Khud kusi' ki baat nahin sochte. Hum hain na. Hamari Embassy aapki poori madad karegi. (Don't think about suicide. We are here for you. Our Embassy will help you.)"

Swaraj also tagged the Indian Embassy in Riyadh in the tweet.

According to NDTV, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh asked Ali for a copy of his visa. However, Ali said that he did not have the visa copy but has his 'iqama' or residential permit for immigrants who come to the country on an employment visa.

Many people on Twitter also stepped up to help the man by advising him to share his phone number to the Embassy and they would help him.