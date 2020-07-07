The trailer of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara has created a history by registering the highest number of likes on YouTube in less than 24 hours. It has beaten the records of SRK's Zero and Vijay's Bigil.

Fox Star Hindi released the much-awaited trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie Dil Bechara on its YouTube channel at 4:00 pm on Monday, July 6. The 2.43-minute-long video opened to an overwhelming response with everyone talking about it on social media and started trending minutes after it hit the net.

The trailer of Dil Bechara starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi has recorded over 30 million views in less than 24 hours becoming the highest viewed trailer of a Hindi film, beating all previous records of Bollywood. The video of the Mukesh Chhabra-directed movie is still trending at no 1 spot on YouTube.

The trailers of Vijay's Bigil and Shah Rukh Khan's Zero have registered 2.3 and 2 million thumbs up or likes on YouTube since their release. The trailer of Dil Bechara thrashed these records in just six hours and it has registered 5.7 million likes so far. It has already gone on to become one of the most liked trailers at the global level. With the video still trending, one can't stop wondering if it tops the global list in the near future.

Dil Bechara is a coming-of-age romantic drama film which is based on John Green's 2012 novel The Fault in Our Stars. The movie, which marks the directorial debut of Mukesh Chhabra is a love story of two ordinary people with an extraordinary love story. Kizie and Manny, who are cancer patients, embark on an on-and-off, up-and-down, bitter and sweet profound journey into the heart of that crazy little thing called 'life'.

Going through a tragic twist to their lives, how they explore a funny, thrilling and tragic business of being alive and in love forms the crux of Dil Bechara. The trailer offers a glimpse at the plotline and clears what viewers can expect from the movie. Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi and Saif Ali Khan are seen in the lead roles of the film, which will stream on Disney+Hotstar from July 24.