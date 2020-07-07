The trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara has met with an overwhelming response from the audience. It has garnered record-breaking views and likes on YouTube in less than 24 hours after its release.

So far, the trailer has amassed 23 million views. It has garnered 5.1 million 'likes', thereby beating the record of Avengers: Endgame trailer, which has got 2.9 million 'likes' with 13 million views, to date. And views of and likes of the trailer of Avengers: Infinity Wars stand at 23 million and 3.6 million, respectively.

What is in the Trailer?

The trailer of Dil Bechara shows that the film is about undying hope in which Cancer is the villain.

It is the story of two cancer patients falling in love and how they cement their relationship on an adventure trip to Paris forms the crux of the story.

Dil Bechara is the Hindi remake of Hollywood film The Fault in Our Stars. Two-time Oscar Award-winning musician AR Rahman is scoring the music, Satyajit Pande has handled the cinematography and Deepa Bhatia is the editor of the flick.

It has been whole-heartedly praised by the fans and Bollywood celebrities, who turned emotional to see Sushant Singh for the last time on-screen.

Sharing the trailer, debutant director Mukesh Chhabra posted, "Finally after such a long wait, 2 years of my life. So many friendships close to my heart,so many ups and downs, happy and sad moments. Presenting to you our dream and the dream of my brother Sushant, who will live on in me till my last breath. The trailer of my debut film #DilBechara. So much has changed in my life these past years and I will always cherish every single moment.

Putting the trailer out there in your hands and in your hearts. It's over to you now. For every single one of you to watch from your home as many times as you like, I'm glad it's free for everyone, without any subscription, so every single person in India can watch it. So many mixed emotions. I urge you to watch it with your family, friends, girlfriend, boyfriend, loved ones. For you to celebrate a life that lived and will forever be in our hearts."