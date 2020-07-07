The trailer of Dil Bechara is getting good reviews and responses from the audiences. But some fans of Salman Khan mocked Sushant Singh Rajput imitating Shah Rukh Khan, asking people to dislike the video.

Dil Bechara is the last movie of Sushant Singh Rajput, whose shooting was completed months before his death. The makers of the film, who are set to release it on Disney+Hotstar on July 24, have launched its trailer on Monday evening. The trailer has registered 22 million views and 4.2 million likes in less than 12 hours of its release on the YouTube channel of Fox Star Hindi. It is a record response for a Hindi film.

Sushant Singh Rajput was a huge fan of SRK

Sushant Singh Rajput was a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan and he was seen imitating him in a few scenes of Dil Bechara, which may remind us of SRK of the 1990s. Film critic Noyon Jyoti Parasara tweeted, "Something in the #DilBechara trailer... #SushantSinghRajput reminds me so much about the @iamsrk of the 90s. He could have picked up the mantle, if only. That kind of charm is missing on screens these days.."

Many fans of SRK fan impressed with Sushant Singh Rajput's act and they are supporting it, saying, "They won't mind if Dil Bechara becomes the number 1 viewed trailer removing Zero from its top spot." On the other hand, the fans of Salman Khan, who was trolled heavily after Sushant's sucide, found an opportunity to settle the scores.

A few of Salman Khan's fan groups apparently ran a campaign and asked their followers to dislike the trailer of Dil Bechara on YouTube. They also requested boycott the movie. They said if anyone raises a voice against Bhai, they will meet the same fate of Vivek Oberoi, Aishwarya Rai and Sushant Singh Rajput. This development did not go down well with SRK's fans, who condemned their campaign.

A fan of SRK (@iamsrk_brk) tweeted the screenshot of the campaign and wrote, "People take fan wars so seriously that they have lost their sense on how to talk about someone's last film especially when the one is not even in the world. Just because #SushanthSinghRajput was an SRK fan & there is SRK references in #DilBechara he became overactor. Jealousy!"

The fan added, "People here don't have problem with SRKians cherishing the fact #SushanthSinghRajput was a die-hard SRK fan that he never failed to show his love for @iamsrk. They are just jealous why their stars don't have fan like SSR who even in last film #DilBechara showed love for his Idol."

Another SRK fan named Panvaadi (@PanvaadiTaxchor) tweeted, "Like idol Like fans shame on criminal @BeingSalmanKhan and his fans. Thoda shrm krlo jo chla gya uske saath bhi aisa krrhe ho #SushanthSinghRajput #DilBechara."

However, Dil Bechara is based on author John Green's bestselling novel The Fault in Our Stars. It is a story of two ordinary people with an extraordinary love story with both having a tragic twist to their lives. Kizie and Manny embark on an, on and off, up and down, bitter and sweet profound journey into the heart of that crazy little thing called 'life'.