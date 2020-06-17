Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti posted an open letter on Facebook on Wednesday evening, apologising to him for all the pain he had to experience.

"Mera baby, mera Babu mera Bachcha is not physically present with us anymore and it is ok... I know u were in a lot of pain and I know u were a fighter and u were bravely fighting it. Sorry mera Sona... sorry for all the pain u had to go through...if I could I would hav taken all ur pain and given all my happiness to u," reads the letter.

Expressing her love for her baby brother, Shweta wrote: "Your twinkling eyes taught the world how to dream, ur innocent smile revealed the true purity of ur heart. You will always be loved mera Baby and so so much more.... Whereever ur mera baby stay happy....stay fulfilled and know that everyone loved, loves u and will always love you unconditionally."

"All my dear ones.... I know it is testing time... but whenever there is choice.... choose love above hatred, choose kindness and compassion above anger and resentment choose selflessness above selfishness and forgive.... forgive yourself, forgive others and forgive everyone. Everybody is fighting their own battles.... be compassionate to yourself and be compassionate to others and everyone. Let not ur heart close everrrrrr, at any cost!!!! #Sushantsinghrajput."

Shweta also shared a handwritten note by Sushant, which reads: "She who says she can and she who says she can't, are both usually right!! You're the first 'she'. Love you. Bhai Sushant."

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Mumbai residence on Sunday. His US-based sister, Shweta Singh Kirti arrived in India earlier this week after his demise.